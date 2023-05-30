Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Christine Dianne Fetters

May 31, 1952 – May 25, 2023

BUTTE - Christine Dianne Fetters passed away peacefully at her home on May 25, 2023. She was born on May 31, 1952, to Thomas and Doris Roane and lived her entire life in Butte. Chris married Alan Fetters and, although they later divorced, four children were born from the marriage. Chris worked many years as a waitress at the Ponderosa, 4B's and spent her longest time at Fairmont Hot Springs. She loved her grandchildren, calls with her brother Tom, and spending time with her small circle of friends. She also was an avid gardener, loved her ever-present pets, puzzles and was an avid reader.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Monte, Butch, and Mike Roane; and sisters: Doreen Rask, and Susan Roane.

She is survived by her children: Alan Fetters Jr. of Butte, Eleanor and Scott Combs of Butte, Alexandria and Kory Grant of Brigham City, Utah, and Alexander and Tasha Fetters of Butte; brothers: Tom, and Shawn Roane; and her sister, Mary Lou Peltomaa. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, whom she adored.

A service will be held later this summer when all her family can gather to celebrate her life.

We love you, Mom! We will miss you immensely and hope you have a great first heavenly birthday!

