Charlotte Vigurs, 92

May 14, 1928-Jan. 2, 2021

As the New Year begins, so does the next chapter for Charlotte Vigurs. She left us on Jan. 2, 2021, an end to numerous months of pain and suffering.

Charlotte Anneliesa Vigurs was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 14, 1928. She met the love of her life while he was serving his country and quickly decided America was going to be her new home. Arriving in Butte on Christmas Day in 1948, with a bitter temperature of -20 degrees F, there was no thoughts of turning back.

She soon adapted to America, where she would study proper English through the American School home study program.

Working was a must for Charlotte, from hospital kitchen worker to donut shops and bakeries, she was always a hard worker. However, there was always time for her two daughters and their activities and interests. Camp Fire Girls, arts and craft and sports were a big part of her time. As bowling became a huge interest for her daughter, Kathy, she soon found herself at the Star Lanes every Sunday for rent-a-lane from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Her interest in the game grew quickly, leading her to league bowling, league secretary and on to city secretary, managing many fund raising events, city and state tournaments. She was elected to the Butte Women's Bowling Hall of Fame in 2000.