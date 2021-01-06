Charlotte Vigurs, 92

May 14, 1928-Jan. 2, 2021
As the New Year begins, so does the next chapter for Charlotte Vigurs. She left us on Jan. 2, 2021, an end to numerous months of pain and suffering.
Charlotte Anneliesa Vigurs was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 14, 1928. She met the love of her life while he was serving his country and quickly decided America was going to be her new home. Arriving in Butte on Christmas Day in 1948, with a bitter temperature of -20 degrees F, there was no thoughts of turning back.
She soon adapted to America, where she would study proper English through the American School home study program.
Working was a must for Charlotte, from hospital kitchen worker to donut shops and bakeries, she was always a hard worker. However, there was always time for her two daughters and their activities and interests. Camp Fire Girls, arts and craft and sports were a big part of her time. As bowling became a huge interest for her daughter, Kathy, she soon found herself at the Star Lanes every Sunday for rent-a-lane from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Her interest in the game grew quickly, leading her to league bowling, league secretary and on to city secretary, managing many fund raising events, city and state tournaments. She was elected to the Butte Women's Bowling Hall of Fame in 2000.
Charlotte retired from the physical work from the bakery and moved on to support and represent the union members of the Bakery and Confectionary Workers Union. She traveled most of the western cities of Montana to negotiate contracts and help members with their retirement plans. As the unions decided to merge with the eastern part of the state, it was time for retirement.
Upon retirement, she continued to take care of her fur-babies, Kodi and Gizmo, until her sickness caused them to watch over her.
Mom, I love you forever…until we are together again.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hedley “Ed”; daughter, Terry Lee; brother-in-law, Leonard Hendrickson; and numerous sisters and brother-in-law in Stuttgart, Germany.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Vigurs and John Mattix; her special adopted daughter, Karen Nunley; her sister, Renate Fritz in Germany; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hendrickson in Minnesota; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families in Germany, Minnesota and Montana. Also surviving are her very special friends, Karl and Carol Beckerleg and Marge and Tom Robinson.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Friday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home and interment of ashes will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Please observe all COVID-19 restriction and masks will be required. Please consider memorials to Gail's Small Dog Rescue, 2112 Gaylord, Butte, MT or Senior Solutions Hospice. We extend a very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at the Senior Solutions Hospice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
