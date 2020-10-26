Charles ‘Bill’ William Bolton Jr., 52

It’s easy to describe what was important to Bill — family, outdoors, animals, lifelong friendships, and airplanes. He was blessed with 20 years of marriage and two daughters that he adored and was so very proud of. His parents have often been heard saying “he was such a cute kid” and were always amazed at his vast mechanical abilities … “he can fix almost anything” is another repeated quote of theirs. One word to best describe Bill as a big brother is protective. He was truly at peace when he was out camping and enjoyed fishing almost as much. From snakes, lizards, and fish to his beloved Akita dogs, rarely did Bill not have critters to spoil. He valued the true friendships he made, especially in his teen years that turned into lifelong friends. Bill loved airplanes from an early age and becoming an airline mechanic was a natural career choice, one which he was very good at too. When he wasn’t fixing or inspecting actual planes, he could be found building models of them as a hobby.