Charles ‘Bill’ William Bolton Jr., 52

June 9, 1968–Oct, 23, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Bolton announces his unexpected passing the morning of October 23, 2020. Bill was only 52 years young when his heart gave out in the comfort of his Colorado home.
It’s easy to describe what was important to Bill — family, outdoors, animals, lifelong friendships, and airplanes. He was blessed with 20 years of marriage and two daughters that he adored and was so very proud of. His parents have often been heard saying “he was such a cute kid” and were always amazed at his vast mechanical abilities … “he can fix almost anything” is another repeated quote of theirs. One word to best describe Bill as a big brother is protective. He was truly at peace when he was out camping and enjoyed fishing almost as much. From snakes, lizards, and fish to his beloved Akita dogs, rarely did Bill not have critters to spoil. He valued the true friendships he made, especially in his teen years that turned into lifelong friends. Bill loved airplanes from an early age and becoming an airline mechanic was a natural career choice, one which he was very good at too. When he wasn’t fixing or inspecting actual planes, he could be found building models of them as a hobby.
Self-described as “a grumpy old fart that really loves his family and the outdoors”, but there was so much more to him. Bill was greatly admired for being a very hard worker. He was smart and knowledgeable about many things, across many subjects. And if he thought he could help, even just a little, he would do just about anything for someone. Bill’s travels took him on numerous adventures as he tested out life in multiple states (MT, CA, AZ, CO, WA, UT, NV, and NY). His dream was to one day own some property, somewhere, with a cabin and lots of trees and animals where he could just enjoy the simple life.
He will be forever remembered by his surviving parents, Chuck and Darlene Bolton; wife, Melissa Olsen Bolton; his precious daughters, Kaitlyn (16) and Lily (12) Bolton; sister, Becky (Destry) Randles; mother-in-law, Jeanette Olsen; sister-in-law, Anna Olsen; brother-in-law, Rob (Ryan) Olsen; nephews, Morgan, Rohnin, and Gabriel Randles; and a very large Montana family that lovingly knows him as “Billy”.
At this time the family of Bill Bolton is unsure of his final resting place and service details but will notify loved ones in the future. If you so desire, in lieu of flowers we know Bill would be honored by memorial donations to your choice of worthy service animal organizations, wildlife rescues, or marine rescue and rehabs.
Chuck and Darlene we are saddened to learn of your precious son's passing. Our prayers are with you, his family and all of your family. May god give you peace. Our love. Bob and JoAnn McGrath
