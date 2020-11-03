Aug. 7, 1938-Oct. 30, 2020

Charlene Tamietti, 82, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born August 7, 1938, in Butte, Montana, to Charles and Stephanie (Crnich) Bogetto.

Charlene went to St. Lawrence School and graduated in the class of 1957 from Girls’ Central High School. She married James Tamietti on July 2, 1956, in Boulder, Montana, and lived in Butte, Montana, where they had their three beautiful girls, Susan, Lou and Jamie.

Charlene was a 4-H Leader in her younger years. She was also a cook at Ramsay School for eight years, a cook at Raymond's Supper Club, worked at Winter Garden Bowling Alley and was a tremendous housewife. If there was one thing you knew about Charlene, it was that she would always speak her mind and tell you how she felt. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed bingo, fishing, golfing, watching sports on TV, camping and celebrating with her friends, family and "Birthday Club."

Charlene met her "Special Friend," Frank "Biggs" Jovick, in 1993, and they spent 27 fabulous years together. Biggs was cherished by all of Charlene's family.