Aug. 7, 1938-Oct. 30, 2020
Charlene Tamietti, 82, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born August 7, 1938, in Butte, Montana, to Charles and Stephanie (Crnich) Bogetto.
Charlene went to St. Lawrence School and graduated in the class of 1957 from Girls’ Central High School. She married James Tamietti on July 2, 1956, in Boulder, Montana, and lived in Butte, Montana, where they had their three beautiful girls, Susan, Lou and Jamie.
Charlene was a 4-H Leader in her younger years. She was also a cook at Ramsay School for eight years, a cook at Raymond's Supper Club, worked at Winter Garden Bowling Alley and was a tremendous housewife. If there was one thing you knew about Charlene, it was that she would always speak her mind and tell you how she felt. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed bingo, fishing, golfing, watching sports on TV, camping and celebrating with her friends, family and "Birthday Club."
Charlene met her "Special Friend," Frank "Biggs" Jovick, in 1993, and they spent 27 fabulous years together. Biggs was cherished by all of Charlene's family.
She could be found traveling, partying, and "raising hell" with her close group of friends turned family. Her daughters always remember that, despite not always being eager to go, Charlene went to all of their rodeos and made her own fun out of the day.
Charlene is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Scott Leibenguth, Lou and Don Clark, and Jamie and John Martin. She was beloved "Nana" to her grandchildren, Gayle (Clark) and Brian Holm, Kelly and Kurt Solari, Jay and Amy Clark, Kristin (Grote) and Rick Hoffman, T.J. and Kelsey Grote, Marissa and Joey Dahl, Kate Martin, Brittney and Jason Ferris, and Randy and Sara Leibenguth; great-grandchildren, Bethany McLean, Tanner McLean, Kipley Solari, Landon Clark, Bentley Rivers, Paisley Grote, Parker Grote, Sawyer Grote, Wyatt Grote, Hadley Hoffman, Harper Hoffman, Abby Dahl, Lane Batterman, and Kai Leibenguth. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Deloris Bogetto.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Tamietti; her parents, Stephanie and Charles Bogetto; her mother and father-in-law, Sadie and Mudge Tamietti; Frank "Biggs" Jovick; and her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and JoAnn Tamietti.
Charlene’s family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Hospice nurses, Barbara and Emma, and all of the staff at 406 Comfort Care.
Friends may call on Friday after 10 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. For safety, please observe all health and social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Easter Seals Hospice and/or 406 Comfort Care.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.