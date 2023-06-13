Celia "Sally" Montoya

December 3, 1932 - June 11, 2023

BUTTE - Celia "Sally" Montoya passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Copper Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Butte. She was born in Ribera, New Mexico Saturday, December 3, 1932 one of eight children to Jose C. and Escolastica (Aguilar) Medina. She attended schools in New Mexico and on February 25, 1950 she was united in marriage to Jose Lucio Montoya. Together they settled in Butte that same year and Celia worked many years as a housekeeper at the Finlen Hotel, retiring in 1992. She and Jose were longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Parish and Celia belonged to the Mano a Mano Con Cristo Spanish Singers.

She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 73 years, Jose Lucio Montoya of Butte; daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Manuel Herrera of Butte; sons and daughters-in-law: Lee Montoya of Butte, Edward and Frances Montoya of Grants, New Mexico, Larry and Beki Montoya of Butte, Daniel Montoya of Butte, Frank and Julie Montoya of Butte and Margaret Montoya of Albuquerque, NM. Surviving grandchildren include: Bob Herrera, Kristina and Jim Messmer, Melissa Schiff, Andrea Montoya, Erica Valenzuela, Louella Montoya, Selena and Devin Sherman, Edward Montoya Jr. Kayla Montoya, Vanessa Valencia, Michael Montoya, Joseph Montoya, Miko Montoya, Charlie Montoya, Chaz Montoya, Nicholas Montoya, Dezzi Montoya, K.C. Montoya, Edward Tinker and Billy and Koti Tinker. Fourteen great-grandchildren survive as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Ruben and Viola Medina. She is preceded in death by her son, Rudy Montoya.

Cremation has taken place. The rosary will be recited Thursday evening at 6 o'clock in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and funeral mass will be celebrated Friday afternoon at 1 o'clock followed by entombment in Mount Moriah Cemetery Mausoleum. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.