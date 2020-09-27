× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 9, 1930-Sept. 21, 2020

Celia Ellen Kloos, 90, of Twin Bridges, Montana, passed peacefully away on September 21, 2020, at the Tobacco Root Mountain Care Center.

Celia was born in Whitehall on April 9, 1930, daughter to the late George and Ellen (Stark) Mercer.

Celia married her true love, Arthur Kloos, in 1974, and they farmed in Waterloo until 1978, when they retired to Twin Bridges. Celia and Art were faithful Twin Bridges Falcon fans and attended every game possible. In 1996, they were presented an appreciation plaque and lifetime pass to all Falcon activities.

Early in Celia’s life, she worked as a waitress at Bordens Café, the Wheeler Inn, and the Blue Anchor. She was adored by her customers and the truck drivers coming through town would wait until her tables were free so she could wait on them. She would come home from work and regale Grandma with some of her day’s conversations, often making Grandma blush and chide her for repeating some of their “language”. Celia generously turned her paychecks over to Grandpa and Grandma to help with bills and groceries.