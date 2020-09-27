April 9, 1930-Sept. 21, 2020
Celia Ellen Kloos, 90, of Twin Bridges, Montana, passed peacefully away on September 21, 2020, at the Tobacco Root Mountain Care Center.
Celia was born in Whitehall on April 9, 1930, daughter to the late George and Ellen (Stark) Mercer.
Celia married her true love, Arthur Kloos, in 1974, and they farmed in Waterloo until 1978, when they retired to Twin Bridges. Celia and Art were faithful Twin Bridges Falcon fans and attended every game possible. In 1996, they were presented an appreciation plaque and lifetime pass to all Falcon activities.
Early in Celia’s life, she worked as a waitress at Bordens Café, the Wheeler Inn, and the Blue Anchor. She was adored by her customers and the truck drivers coming through town would wait until her tables were free so she could wait on them. She would come home from work and regale Grandma with some of her day’s conversations, often making Grandma blush and chide her for repeating some of their “language”. Celia generously turned her paychecks over to Grandpa and Grandma to help with bills and groceries.
Mercer family gatherings were a favorite of Celia’s and her family. These gatherings occurred in their humble home with delicious food and desserts overflowing the counters and tables. Once the feast was had, the table was cleared to play their favorite board game, Wahoo. Jim, Leonard, Mildred and Celia would begin playing, there was lots of laughter and fun bantering in the beginning, but the game always ended with Mildred and Celia throwing in the towel and Grandma scolding them, “now girls it’s only a game”!
Celia is reunited in Heaven with husband, Art; her loving parents; sisters, Myrtle Haxby and Mildred Mercer; and brothers, Jim and Bill Mercer. Celia is survived by her nephew, Leonard Haxby (Judy); and sister-in-law, Pat (Chuck) Miller; and numerous nephews and nieces; great-nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers and staff at the Tobacco Root Mountain Care Center for taking such good care of Celia.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of Celia’s life is planned with immediate family.
Memorials may be made to the Twin Bridges School District, 216 W 6th Avenue, Twin Bridges, MT 59754.
Celia, we will always carry your memory in our hearts.
