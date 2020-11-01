Cecelia Marie Kvam, 78

June 15, 1942–Oct. 24, 2020

She attended high school in Volin, South Dakota, graduating top 10 in her class, which she was very proud of, followed by nursing school in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where she met the love of her life. Bruce and Salli were married on Sept. 29, 1962. Her earlier years were active with outdoor activities such as golf, cross country skiing, arts and crafts, and for a brief period of time, she was a professional writer. Salli will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, who always put others’ needs before hers, but one of her best traits was that of a fighter. She battled cancer at an early age and faced numerous other health related issues over the past few years. She fought them all without question or complaint. There are few women in this world who would butcher game animals, clean game birds and fillet fish, but she could do that with the best of them. Even on many Christmas Eves, she could be preparing dinner in the kitchen and filleting freshly caught fish at the same time in another room in a long fancy dress.