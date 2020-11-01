Cecelia Marie Kvam, 78

June 15, 1942–Oct. 24, 2020
Cecelia Marie (Salli) Kvam, 78, departed our world on Oct. 24, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side. Her genuine kindness, loving smile, and deep beautiful dimples will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was born in Yankton, South Dakota, on June 15, 1942, to Clifford and Esther Hansen.
She attended high school in Volin, South Dakota, graduating top 10 in her class, which she was very proud of, followed by nursing school in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where she met the love of her life. Bruce and Salli were married on Sept. 29, 1962. Her earlier years were active with outdoor activities such as golf, cross country skiing, arts and crafts, and for a brief period of time, she was a professional writer. Salli will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, who always put others’ needs before hers, but one of her best traits was that of a fighter. She battled cancer at an early age and faced numerous other health related issues over the past few years. She fought them all without question or complaint. There are few women in this world who would butcher game animals, clean game birds and fillet fish, but she could do that with the best of them. Even on many Christmas Eves, she could be preparing dinner in the kitchen and filleting freshly caught fish at the same time in another room in a long fancy dress.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Henry and Ruby Kvam; a sister, Florence; and a son-in-law, Dan Ritter.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Bruce; brothers-in-law, Rudy (Kay) Sturzenbecher, Wayne (Madhu) Kvam; children, Kriss (Randy) Teeters, Janell Ritter, Mike (Katie) Kvam, Mark (Chris) Kvam; and grandchildren, Jeremy, Brian, Lacey, Jamie, Beau, Drew, Crystal, Gabe, and Hannah.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be sent to American Cancer Society or Frontier Home Health and Hospice of Butte or Pintler Pets Humane Society of Anaconda.
The caregivers, doctors, and nurses who have provided their services and contributed to Salli’s care were exceptional.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Salli. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Salli and her family.
