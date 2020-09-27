Catherine (Schonsberg) Galetti, 92

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 16, 1928-Sept. 19, 2020

Catherine (Schonsberg) Galetti, age 92, of Butte, passed away Saturday evening, September 19, 2020, in Butte.

Catherine ‘Toots’ was born on September 16, 1928, to Helen (Wortman) and Attilio “Moon” Schonsberg in Walkerville. She completed Emerson Grade School and Butte High. Catherine worked in the Safeway office and was a member of the Petticoat Patrol for 35 years. She loved animals, especially horses and was an avid bowler. Catherine was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Marce Galetti; her parents; stepparents, Catherine (Coggins) and Bat Auda.

Catherine is survived by her children, Kathy (Pat) Hastie, Mark (fiancée, Merri) Galetti, Barbara (Bob) Davis; grandchildren, Theresa Cortez, Angela (John) Coombes, Chad (Tony) Hastie, Geno Galetti, Angie (Jessica) Galetti, Zach Davis, and Mandy (Jamie) Eckart. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Tyler and Jason Fraley, Andrew Cortez, and Mason Eckart.