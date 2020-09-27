Catherine (Schonsberg) Galetti, 92

Sept. 16, 1928-Sept. 19, 2020
Catherine (Schonsberg) Galetti, age 92, of Butte, passed away Saturday evening, September 19, 2020, in Butte.
Catherine ‘Toots’ was born on September 16, 1928, to Helen (Wortman) and Attilio “Moon” Schonsberg in Walkerville. She completed Emerson Grade School and Butte High. Catherine worked in the Safeway office and was a member of the Petticoat Patrol for 35 years. She loved animals, especially horses and was an avid bowler. Catherine was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Marce Galetti; her parents; stepparents, Catherine (Coggins) and Bat Auda.
Catherine is survived by her children, Kathy (Pat) Hastie, Mark (fiancée, Merri) Galetti, Barbara (Bob) Davis; grandchildren, Theresa Cortez, Angela (John) Coombes, Chad (Tony) Hastie, Geno Galetti, Angie (Jessica) Galetti, Zach Davis, and Mandy (Jamie) Eckart. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Tyler and Jason Fraley, Andrew Cortez, and Mason Eckart.
A private graveside service for Catherine was held at Mountain View Cemetery Thursday, September 24, 2020, where she was placed in the Columbarium Niche with her husband, Marce. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Catherine and her family.
The family would also like to thank the EMTs, A-1 Ambulance and the Emergency Room staff and doctors at St. James for their quick response and very personal care.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Catherine. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Catherine and her family.
