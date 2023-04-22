Catherine Marie Walker

June 19, 1951 – April 16, 2023

Catherine Marie Walker passed away on April 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving husband, three children, three grandchildren and her two daughters-in-law after a grueling year of battling Leukemia.

Cathy (Cartie or Cart) was beautiful, strong, kind, affectionate, funny, smart, and queen of the stretch . . . as in major exaggerator.

Cartie was born June 19, 1951, nine days after her parent's arrival in Butte from St. Louis, Missouri. Her father, Broughton had just graduated from dental school. Cartie graduated from Girls Central High School in June 1969. She attended the College of Great Falls and in 1973, graduated from Eastern Montana College earning a degree in Elementary Education and an endorsement in Early Childhood Education. She taught school in Superior, Wyoming.

Cartie married Bill Walker in their hometown of Butte in 1974. Cartie loved "her rock" more than words can describe. Bill was the sprinkle in her eye . . . the skip to her step. After living in Butte, they found their forever home in Dillon. For 35 years Cathy raised many of Dillon's children with her daycare. In 2016, Bill and Cart retired to Twin Falls, Idaho to spoil their three grandchildren.

Her children: Shaun, Gabe and Lucy were her pride and joy. Her grandkids were the glitter to her gold. She loved and admired her mom, Ione, as she raised ten remarkable children. Cartie was blessed with nine best friends. You often laughed along with her while she teased her brothers and smiled with her as she listened to her sisters for hours. Her siblings were also her traveling companions, especially to concerts.

She had a heart that just never quit, even after she passed! She loved her nieces and nephews as well as their children. She was always giving and acknowledging them but more so, accepting them for exactly who they were. Baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and banana bread were the favorite gifts given.

Cartie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Dr. Broughton and Ione McCarthy; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Virginia Walker; brother-in-law, Bobby Walker and numerous aunts and uncles.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Bill; sons and daughter-in-law: Shaun (Shannon), Gabe (Nissa); daughter, Lucy; three grandchildren: Haylen, Halle, and Harper; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary Jo (Steve) Stosich, Patti (Danny) Walker, Peggy McCarthy, Ann (Dan) Ueland, and Mary Beth (Mike) Stajcar; brothers and sisters-in-law: Frank McCarthy (Amy), David McCarthy (Missy), John McCarthy (Tracy) and Matt McCarthy; brothers-in-law: Paul (Wanda) Walker, Joe Walker, Ken Walker (Jill) Danny Walker (Patti) and sisters-in-law: Mary Anne, (Dale) Fossen and Elaine Walker.

The family would like to thank those who comforted Cathy in her final year, Dr. Judy Wilson her best friend, doctor and the one who saved her life multiple times, a true angel. Dr Sarah Scott who treated her with kindness and respect, always giving Cathy hope, and Senior Solutions Home Care and Hospice.

Friends may call on Monday, May 1st after 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Private family only gathering to follow.

Memorials are suggested to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Senior Solutions Inc., or the charity of the donor's choice.