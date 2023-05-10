Carol Jo Mufich, 81

December 7, 1941 – May 5, 2023

BUTTE - Carol Jo Mufich passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 in her sleep at her Butte home with her family by her side.

Carol was born on December 7, 1941 in Butte, MT while the war on Pearl Harbor was taking place. She was born to John and Irene (Chandak) Sennett.

Carol graduated from Butte High School in 1959.

Carol married Anthony Joseph Mufich on August 13, 1960. They had four children: Toni, Sandy, Kari and Cheryl. "AJ" preceded her in death on February 16, 2018.

Carol worked in retail for many years. She enjoyed cooking and working at having the nicest yard with as many flowers as she could plant.

Carol is survived by her daughters: Toni D'Arcy, Sandy (Clayton) Reynolds, Kari (Ronald) Glasoe, and Cheryl Miller; sisters: Sandy (Jim) Murphy and Jonna (Cecil) Debord; Carol is further survived by eight grandchildren: Amber, Jessica, Kayla, Sydney, Macie, Paighton, Grady and Hudson; three great-grandchildren: Brayden, Caitlin, Nora and several nieces and nephews.

With respect to the grandchildren, Jessica D'Arcy was special to Carol as she enjoyed spending time with her grandmother. She is also an RN and was able to help the family a great deal while assisting to her needs and being there when needed through her illness.

Along with her husband, "AJ", Carol was preceded in death by her parents: John and Irene; son-in-law, Mark Miller; a niece, Jami Boom and nephew, Ryan Murphy.

A private graveside service will be held in August.

Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Solutions Hospice, 1554 Harrison Ave., Suite C, Butte, MT 59701 or Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave., Butte, MT 59701.

