Carol Hecker, 83

In 2000, she and her husband, Jim, moved to Butte, Montana, to be closer to family. Carol loved Butte, as it reminded her of the mining towns where she grew up and she spent 19 years there involved with her grandchildren and the community.

In her life, she was very active in community activities. She was a member of the California Teachers Association, the British Columbia Teachers Federation, and the South Okanagan Planning Board. She was an ardent member of a Consciousness Raising group in Kelowna, BC, (where she developed lifelong friends) and several book clubs. In Butte, she belonged to the Drama Study Club and the Burros club. She cherished her friends as a member of Gold Hill Lutheran Church. There, she regularly participated in a Bible study group, the Gold Hill book club, Stephen Ministry, and the Prayer Shawl Knitters.

Her family life was very important to her. Her children remember her cooking big picnic suppers and taking everyone up to a mountain lake, where they would picnic by the shore. (Some fishing happened at those picnics but all we can remember was exploring, chatting, and eating.) Her grandchildren remember Easter egg hunts, where clues from children's literature were hidden with each egg and would eventually lead to a basket (usually filled with books).

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Wynette and Mutt Gray; her husband, Jim Hecker; and her brothers, Cliff Gray and Kenneth Gray. She is survived by her sister, Vicki (Gray) Smith; her children, Sharon Hecker and Steven Hecker; and her grandchildren, Caitlin Webb, Cicily Webb and Taylor Hecker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service is will be announced at a later date, likely the summer of 2021. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.