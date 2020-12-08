Carol Anne Gilmore, 77

Nov. 2, 1943-Dec. 7 2020
Carol Anne Gilmore was born Nov. 2, 1943 in Butte, Montana, daughter of Joseph J “Curly” McLeod and Mary Fitzgerald McLeod. She peacefully passed away in her sleep Dec. 7, 2020 after an extended illness.
Carol was educated at St. Patrick's Elementary and Girls' Central High School, graduating in 1962. She was the definition of hard work. Her resume began at the Columbia Gardens working for Frank Panisko in the arcade at the ripe age of nine. Private twirling lessons, Hennessy's, Drs. Murphy and Drynan all benefited from her work ethic until she found her passion in the credit union world. She began her credit union career in 1974 working for the Anaconda Federal Credit Union in both Anaconda and Butte. She started working with Silver Bow County School Employees Federal Credit Union in 1980 and from her initial position as a teller, she became President/CEO. She whole-heartedly loved her credit union family across Montana. On both the chapter and state level, she gave unselfishly of her time and talents. She served several terms as vice president and as president of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of Credit Unions. She was an integral part of the Montana Credit Unions League and League Service Group's board of directors, served terms as both vice-chairman and chairman on the board's CEO search committee. Carol also served as the league's annual convention chairman twice and on the league's education committee for four years, along with many other positions and roles throughout her illustrious career. A highlight for Carol was her time spent in Washington, DC educating senators on credit union issues. As the pursuit of education was very important to Carol, she wrote and developed a scholarship program for families of credit union members. In 2001, Carol was honored as the Credit Union Person of the Year for her significant contribution to her credit union, chapter, and the overall credit union movement.
Carol loved people and loved being involved. She was diagnosed with Primary Progressive MS in 1997 but never let that interfere with her interactions and enjoyment of her friends and family. She was the life of the party with her quick wit, sense of humor, love of entertaining, ability to tell a good story, and laugh at herself. Everywhere she went, Carol made genuine friendships. She loved her adventures being part of the book club ladies and Red Hat Lolo Sillies. She will be forever in our hearts and sorely missed by many.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother, father, sisters, Rosemary McLeod, Dorothy Boyd, and Geraldine Mahoney. She is survived by husband, Jerry Gilmore; daughter, Merissa (Steve) Mazur; son, Michael (Dawn) Gilmore; grandchildren, Gabriel, Amanda, and Mallory Mazur, Patrick and Lauren Gilmore; brother, John “Jake” McLeod, and many special nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials in Carol's name be made to Our Lady of the Rockies at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT 59701.
A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community, 1475 Eaton Street in Missoula, MT. Note: Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Inurnment will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com.
