Carol Ann Stefanich Coty, 82

June 1, 1938-Nov. 21, 2020
Carol Ann Stefanich Coty passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, at St. James Healthcare, following a courageous battle with a series of illnesses. Carol was born in Butte, Montana, on June 1, 1938, to Martin and Jule Stefanich.
She attended Harrison Grade School and graduated from Butte High School in 1956, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and a delegate to Montana's Girls' State. After graduation, Carol worked as a legal secretary for Butte attorney, George P. Sarsfield.
Carol married Burt Coty in 1960, and his job took them to many different locations including Spokane, Seattle, and Southern California. During this time, Carol continued to work in the legal field. They later divorced, and Carol returned to Butte, where she continued her career until she retired to take care of her parents. After their passing she then moved to Columbus Plaza and enjoyed her retirement years there.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Don Hawkinson of Butte; nieces, Patti Hawkinson Boltz of Denver, Colorado; and Dana Bunney of Butte; great-nieces and great-nephews, Brandon (Kayla) Boltz and great-great-niece, Drew Elizabeth Boltz of Great Falls, Kelcie Boltz (Ben) of Denver, Colorado, Kendyl Boltz (Cole) of Billings, Zachary Bunney (Kayla) of Layton, Utah. Also surviving are aunt and uncle, Esther and Bob Spear of Butte; and many cousins in Anaconda, Washington, and California.
Cremation has taken place and the funeral mass will be Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Burial of ashes will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery following the conclusion of mass. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone observe mask and social distancing protocol. Family requests that any memorials for Carol be made to Our Lady of the Rockies or a charity of the donor's choice.
