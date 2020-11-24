Carol Ann Stefanich Coty, 82

June 1, 1938-Nov. 21, 2020

Carol Ann Stefanich Coty passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, at St. James Healthcare, following a courageous battle with a series of illnesses. Carol was born in Butte, Montana, on June 1, 1938, to Martin and Jule Stefanich.

She attended Harrison Grade School and graduated from Butte High School in 1956, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and a delegate to Montana's Girls' State. After graduation, Carol worked as a legal secretary for Butte attorney, George P. Sarsfield.

Carol married Burt Coty in 1960, and his job took them to many different locations including Spokane, Seattle, and Southern California. During this time, Carol continued to work in the legal field. They later divorced, and Carol returned to Butte, where she continued her career until she retired to take care of her parents. After their passing she then moved to Columbus Plaza and enjoyed her retirement years there.