Carl R. Anderson, 94

Aug. 23, 1926-Sept. 2, 2020

He enrolled at Montana State University under the GI bill, obtained a mechanical engineering degree, and in 1952, embarked upon a 34 year career with the Montana Power Company, starting at the Rainbow Dam in 1952, then joining the Gas Utility Division in Bozeman before being promoted to the Butte home office in 1956, where he eventually became the head of the Gas Utility Division in 1967. In 1971, Carl was tapped to form a new Montana Power Department as the Manager of Environmental Protection. He was instrumental in the preparation of environmental impact statements for the Colstrip plants and the 161 kilo-volt line from Dillon to Clyde Park. He was later named Vice President of Operations for Altana Exploration in Calgary, Alberta. Carl returned to Butte in 1982 and became Vice President and General Manager of North American Resources Company. Two years later, that company, along with Altana and Roan Resources became the oil and gas division of Entech and Carl was named president of all three companies.