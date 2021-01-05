Carl Hafer, 86

Carl didn't care too much for hobbies. Instead, he enjoyed making extra money from side jobs he pursued in the evenings and on the weekends. Whether it was hauling and selling hay, feeding 20 or so mother cows through the winter and then selling the cows and calves in the spring, buying used computer cards from the Montana Power Company and selling them to a recycling company, or buying junk vehicles and reselling them to an auto parts dealer in Spokane, Washington, Carl enjoyed every minute of his buy-sell adventures. Each one of his kids can tell you a good story or two about some of his money-making endeavors they were expected to help with during their teenage years. Back in the day, Carl loved reading the paper in the early morning with a cup of coffee, got a kick out of the Rick O'Shay comic strip, enjoyed reading books over watching television, and had a collection of CDs, his favorite genre was cowboy music. Throughout his life, Carl had a soft spot for folks down on their luck. There was a time when if he passed a hitchhiker on the road or highway, he did not hesitate to turn around and pick the person up, usually a fellow, and help get him further down the road.