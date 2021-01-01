Caldonna "Donna" Dupuis, 70

June 20, 1950-December 24, 2020

Donna Dupuis joined her family in heaven on the morning of December 24, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Melrose surrounded by loved ones and their little dog, Chubby. Donna was born June 20, 1950 to Ralph and Rebecca (Winstead) Jones and spent the first three years of her life on the family homestead in the beautiful Centennial Valley. She was the eldest of their three daughters. The family moved to Melrose in 1953 and from that time forward Melrose would always be home. Donna received her early education from Melrose Elementary School; graduating from Beaverhead County High School in 1968, she went on to attend Western Montana College in Dillon.

At sixteen she began dating her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Russel Dupuis. The two grew up less than two miles apart and would spend the rest of her life side by side. Their bond was so strong even a war couldn’t keep them apart. While separated by the conflict in Vietnam, Donna wrote letters to her sweetheart every day. After he returned home from war, they married on May 25, 1970. The couple was blessed with three children.