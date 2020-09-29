Bryan Raymond Hock, 50

Jan. 25, 1970-Sept. 20, 2020
Bryan Raymond Hock, beloved son, big brother, loving uncle, and trusted and loyal friend, left this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Donna and Wayne Hock welcomed Bryan into this world on January 25, 1970. Even at the age of 50, Bryan’s zest for life and personality were exemplified by his bright red hair and crazy cute smile.
Bryan loved to ride motorcycles (sometimes a bit too fast), work on cars with his dad, tinker with tools in the garage, and bake and eat sweets, all with his dogs by his side. He was proud of his workmanship exhibited so beautifully in his restored 1972 Chevy Classic. Bryan was meticulous and particular about certain things. His attention to detail was evident by his organized drawer full of intricately folded socks, vehicles kept like fine china, and beautiful hand drawn artistry.
Bryan cared about people in the most genuine way. Behind his quiet persona was a smiling face and a pure heart. Bryan loved people for who they were and would do anything for anyone at any time. Those who knew Bryan, even for just a short time, were touched by his thoughtful, kind, and gentle ways.
As we reminisce, we remember times of joy, love, and sheer laughter, especially during Bryan’s younger years. Bryan was always a source of entertainment with friends and his family. Many memories were made while camping with his family in a remodeled school bus, a.k.a, camp trailer, making “air” music with his family band in his garage shed to the sound of Loverboy or Aldo Nova, and hunting camp with his uncle.
An empty dirt field may mean little to some but, open dirt brought a smile to Bryan’s face. Bryan logged many motorcycle miles, built his own jumps, dared himself and others to do the unthinkable and lived to laugh about it after. Bryan took his little sister, Sharman, on the motorcycle ride of her life. While the event was an absolute thrill, exemplified by Bryan’s enduring laughter, his sister thought otherwise. In Bryan’s world, anything with wheels, like a motorcycle, a BMX bicycle or his grandmother’s car, were capable of being airborne off the smallest ramp or the grandest, self-made dirt jump.
Most of all, the sheer pleasure of Bryan’s company and funny grin, his kindness and gentle ways, and his big, golden heart will be missed by all who deeply love him. Gone but never forgotten, Bryan will be missed by his parents, Donna Castren (Gary Stetson) and Wayne Hock (Jackie); his best friend and little sister, Sharman Hock and her children, Bryan’s niece and nephew, Presleigh and Tyson; grandfather, Frank Hock; stepbrothers, Jordan (Tawni) and Jesse (Jordan) Tracy and their six wonderful children; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Bryan is preceded in death by family who greatly loved him, grandmothers, Ellen Oeffner and Jennie Hock; great-grandmother, Susie Hock; aunt, Darlene Farve; brother-in-law and friend, Greg Rask; and childhood best friend, Carl Miller.
A private celebration of Bryan’s life will take place at a later date. Remembrances in Bryan’s honor may be made to the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter or to a passionate cause of a donor’s choice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
Someone told me long ago
There's a calm before the storm
I know it's been comin' for some time
When it's over so they say
It'll rain a sunny day
I know shinin' down like water
