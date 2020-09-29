Bryan Raymond Hock, 50

Jan. 25, 1970-Sept. 20, 2020

Bryan Raymond Hock, beloved son, big brother, loving uncle, and trusted and loyal friend, left this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Donna and Wayne Hock welcomed Bryan into this world on January 25, 1970. Even at the age of 50, Bryan’s zest for life and personality were exemplified by his bright red hair and crazy cute smile.

Bryan loved to ride motorcycles (sometimes a bit too fast), work on cars with his dad, tinker with tools in the garage, and bake and eat sweets, all with his dogs by his side. He was proud of his workmanship exhibited so beautifully in his restored 1972 Chevy Classic. Bryan was meticulous and particular about certain things. His attention to detail was evident by his organized drawer full of intricately folded socks, vehicles kept like fine china, and beautiful hand drawn artistry.

Bryan cared about people in the most genuine way. Behind his quiet persona was a smiling face and a pure heart. Bryan loved people for who they were and would do anything for anyone at any time. Those who knew Bryan, even for just a short time, were touched by his thoughtful, kind, and gentle ways.