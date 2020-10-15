Bryan Hock, 50

Bryan had many hobbies, which included dirt biking, that he gave up years ago, but when he did it, he did it well. He enjoyed hunting with his uncle, Les, and his good pal, Danny, watching a good NASCAR race, and one of his favorite things was watching the Barrett Jackson and Mecum car auctions. Old cars perked his interest to the highest level, as many knew he had a few himself. Another pastime he enjoyed was his morning coffee with his good friend, Cecil, and his neighbor and longtime friend, Skip. Bryan enjoyed being in his garage, whether it was working on cars, or just straightening up. He was very meticulous and probably had the most organized garage around. Some would say you could eat off the floor, and you could!

One of his last projects in the garage was working on his 1972 black on black, Chevy short box. He and his buddy, Greg, put a new bumper and grill on it and how happy Bryan was that this task got finished, and Greg will never forget the smile on his face. There are so many memories of Bryan that will live on forever and will always be cherished by everyone that was blessed to have him in their lives.