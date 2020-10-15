Bryan Hock, 50

Jan. 25, 1970-Sept. 21, 2020
In Remembrance of Bryan Hock, who passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his three dogs, Buddy, Cruise and Sophie.
Bryan was born in Butte, Montana, on January 25, 1970. He graduated from Butte High School in 1988. He then went on to trade school for Auto Mechanics. He learned a lot from one of the best mechanics in town, his dad. Following in his father’s footsteps, Bryan worked at a few different auto shops, C&S Chevrolet being one of the first. After so many years, he decided to take a break and explore other areas of the work field, which included Auto Magic, MT Electrical Motors and one of his last jobs in the work force was for Smith Contracting, where he started out as laborer and ended up operating equipment. Bryan enjoyed it more than anything and excelled at it. Bryan ended his work career at an early age due to a work injury that left him with some permanent spine problems and a few neck surgeries.
In the late 80’s early 90’s, during Bryan’s off hours, he spent a lot of time in his dad’s garage building his prize possession, his 1972 Chevy Super Cheyenne truck … what a beauty it was. Some of Bryan’s closest friends, along with his dad, got the chance to experience this project with him.
On September 8, 2001, Bryan married Heather Norton. After 17 years of marriage they separated, but only to become great friends and not enemies, which neither of them could of asked for anything more. Heather spent a lot of time with Bryan, whether it was helping him at the house, with the dogs, or just hanging out along with countless number of friends. She was pleased with the time spent together. Bryan made friends wherever he went. Everybody always said that he had a big heart … "sometimes too big” and there were no truer words to describe him. He welcomed everyone into his home, always trying to find the good in people. Bryan would have given up his last dollar just to help someone in need. Bryan enjoyed being around little kids because in some ways, he was one himself. He loved to tease them and give them nicknames, which he gave people.
Bryan had many hobbies, which included dirt biking, that he gave up years ago, but when he did it, he did it well. He enjoyed hunting with his uncle, Les, and his good pal, Danny, watching a good NASCAR race, and one of his favorite things was watching the Barrett Jackson and Mecum car auctions. Old cars perked his interest to the highest level, as many knew he had a few himself. Another pastime he enjoyed was his morning coffee with his good friend, Cecil, and his neighbor and longtime friend, Skip. Bryan enjoyed being in his garage, whether it was working on cars, or just straightening up. He was very meticulous and probably had the most organized garage around. Some would say you could eat off the floor, and you could!
One of his last projects in the garage was working on his 1972 black on black, Chevy short box. He and his buddy, Greg, put a new bumper and grill on it and how happy Bryan was that this task got finished, and Greg will never forget the smile on his face. There are so many memories of Bryan that will live on forever and will always be cherished by everyone that was blessed to have him in their lives.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Heather, who will always hold a special place in her heart for him and cherish the friendship they discovered. His in-laws, Jolene Rohan, who was not only his mother-in-law, but one of his best friends and favorite person in the world. They had a special bond. She would have done anything for him. Jim Norton, his father-in-law; sister-in-law, Kara (Leon) McGeever, also known as “Mascara”; brother-in-law, Dustin Knievel. Heather’s grandmother, Rae, whom Bryan called “Nammers” and he loved her dearly and would always call her, just to check in. Aunt, Kathy (Mark) Faroni, who was very close to Bryan and would stop by often to check in on him. He knew he could count on her if he needed something. Jenna, whom was another one of Bryan’s favorite people to tease and his little buddy, Maleah, also known as Mulla, and even after six years she still goes by Mulla at times. Bryan was also survived by all of his friends Cecil, Jake, Greg, Skip, Lacie and Brad, Kirby, Mark S., Homie, Pudge, Russ, Ron, and the list goes on for miles. Last but not least, his four legged kids, Sophie, Buddy, and Cruise.
Preceded in death by his in-laws, JR Rohan, Muzzy Faroni, Joe Faroni, and Dan Norton. His dearest friends, Carl Miller, Paul Jaeger, Bryan Gallasso, Willy Link, Randy Street, Joe Swan, and Greg Rask.
Bryan was a wonderful person who touched the lives of so many people and will be cherished forever. You will be missed by so many people that cared about you and we’re thankful to have known you. I know you will be the angel watching over all of us, because that’s who you are and you wouldn’t want to miss anything. Bryan lived life to the extreme, and when he did anything, he did it well. He had always said that if you are going to do something, do it well and right so you only have to do it once … and he was right. There will be no more pain and suffering, so go climb those dirt hills with Jigsy and Zubby. Build a car with Willy or take a walk over Rainbow Bridge with Curtis and Basco, but be at peace until we all meet again. Always remember your favorite saying, “the clown across town puts his makeup on upside down so he wears a smile even when he wears a frown.”
I know with this being said, you are smiling peacefully.
Love from all of us.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.