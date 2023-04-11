August 15, 1968 - April 4, 2023

DEER LODGE - Bruce Charles Verlanic, 54, of Deer Lodge, MT, currently living in Colstrip, MT, passed away on April 4, 2023, peacefully in his home.

Bruce was born on August 15, 1968, to Fred and Bernice Verlanic at St. James Hospital in Butte, MT. He spent his childhood in Deer Lodge, MT with his parents and sister, Kamala Verlanic, attending Powell County High School and graduating in 1986.

Bruce went on to attend college at Fergus Falls Community College MN to play football and study English Lit and History. During this time, while playing the game he loved, he acquired his lifelong nickname given by his teammates and lifelong friends, Moose. He then went on to play football in Dillon, MT.

On September 1, 1990, Bruce married the mother of his children, Lynnette Tubbs. Together they had three beautiful girls, Rechelle, Bridgette, Alexandra, who remain the loves of his life.

Bruce worked at Helena Industries, where he managed adults with developmental disabilities and helped them develop numerous skills regarding wood-based construction. During this time, he shared his passion for football by coaching small fry football and the Helena Knights semi-pro team. He then switched careers, obtained his Plant Operator Certificate, and began his career at Talen Energy in Colstrip, MT.

Bruce enjoyed sharing his love for fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, shooting, playing catch, and jamming to music with his daughters. His goofy sense of humor can be found in some of his favorite shows, Letter Kenny, Scrubs, and M*A*S*H*. His intellectual mind could be found in the documentaries he loved to share with his daughters. Some of his daughter's fondest moments shared with their dad were his love for waking up early to cook them a big breakfast, staying up late for Rock Band jam sessions, and most of all their weekend fishing adventures at Castle Rock Lake. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of his grandson to create new adventures to share as a loving grandfather.

Predeceased by nephew, Alec Tolon; grandparents: Gladyes Verlanic, Pudgo Laughlin, Lloyd Verlanic, Nick (Katy) Kopp.

He is survived by his three daughters: Rechelle Verlanic Anderson; son-in-law, Evan Anderson; Bridgette Verlanic, Alexandra Verlanic; former wife, Lynnette Tubbs; parents: Fred and Bernice Verlanic; sibling, Kamala (Dave) Verlanic; nephew, Trevor (Sydney) Denny; best friend, Jennifer Ferguson and numerous other relatives in the state.

Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Deer Lodge, MT on April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to send memorial contributions to Flathead Industries at 66 4th Ave. W N, Kalispell, MT 59901, your local small fry football team, or a charity of the donor's choice.

The interment will be at a later date.