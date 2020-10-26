Brenda McDonald, 49

Sept. 14, 1971-Oct. 23, 2020

A much-loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Brenda Sue (Pederson) McDonald of Anaconda, MT became an angel on October 23, 2020, due to COVID-related complications, at the young age of 49.

Brenda was born September 14, 1971 in Butte, MT to Norman Pederson and Blanche McLure. She spent the majority of her childhood in the Flint Creek Valley in Philipsburg, where one is surrounded by lifelong friends, outdoor adventures, and family.

A graduate of the class of 1989 from Granite High School, Brenda excelled at and demonstrated her love and passion for all things volleyball as a proud Prospector. She was also a big Kansas City Chief’s fan and loved collecting and wearing all their memorabilia and sharing game day with her family. Brenda’s talent for all things crafty led her to own and operate businesses that shared her homemade creations. Running a business to Brenda meant giving back to anyone that needed anything. She was the first to make a donation to a friend or family member, to make something special for a sports team or school event, and gave everything she could to her family, friends, community, and those in need.