Brenda Lamoreaux, 78

Brenda Lamoreaux, age 78, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020.
Dear Brenda,
Another day has begun but without your presence, your gentle smile. The days will never be the same without your healing hands upon my face, if the day was just too long, or if we saw the sunrise become so brilliant, our breaths would take a moment to know that this day is pure and welcomed so by us! The home we have shared for so many years is heart-breakingly quiet. So quiet, my heart swells with the loss of you. I have collected memories within my heart for you, about you, and amazed by you, but I miss you so much, those who love you shall miss you. Your family and children, well it is going to take some time for us to fit all the love you shared with us into our hearts. You made each day a voyage, pure and wrapped in this softness that you are. I always marveled how gentle you are. Always touching so many things. Picking up stones, trying sage in bundles. You wrapped your love around every person you met. Your children have memories of the wonderful things you all shared!! As do I. No one went without knowing how special they were — and your gentleness, oh my!!
You wrapped up your love and comfort around every one person you met. Your gentleness could calm the one in pain, those who were afraid, and those who had lost their way. Those who were hungry or just in need of your comfort and touch. Your warm and gentle hands upon your face could heal your heart.
I believe in the angels among us because of Brenda — she truly was an angel! And the void she left is almost painful enough to feel in every breath that I take. You made the world a better place — one day at a time, a touch, smile, or just an incredible strength of life — you are so missed, like you will come around the kitchen corner, and I am still waiting, watching, praying and know part of you resides within me, strengthens me. You changed the lives of so many people, simply being who you are. You made me whole of spirit. I shall so miss you! Everyone needs you, even strangers on the street in need of your touch, your warmth — the world will never be the same without you in it.
Brenda, there will never be a day I do not miss you. This ache will remain for myself — and her sweet family, Teri Kaye Potter, Michael Wade Lamoreaux, Richard Clark Lamoreaux, Kimberly Rae Hallam, Jason Bentley Lamoreaux, Stephanie Lee Spackman, Casey Joe Lamoreaux, Niki Lynn Johnson.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Brenda. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Brenda and her family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.