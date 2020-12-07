Brenda Lamoreaux, 78

Another day has begun but without your presence, your gentle smile. The days will never be the same without your healing hands upon my face, if the day was just too long, or if we saw the sunrise become so brilliant, our breaths would take a moment to know that this day is pure and welcomed so by us! The home we have shared for so many years is heart-breakingly quiet. So quiet, my heart swells with the loss of you. I have collected memories within my heart for you, about you, and amazed by you, but I miss you so much, those who love you shall miss you. Your family and children, well it is going to take some time for us to fit all the love you shared with us into our hearts. You made each day a voyage, pure and wrapped in this softness that you are. I always marveled how gentle you are. Always touching so many things. Picking up stones, trying sage in bundles. You wrapped your love around every person you met. Your children have memories of the wonderful things you all shared!! As do I. No one went without knowing how special they were — and your gentleness, oh my!!