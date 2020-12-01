Brandi Berryman, 38

1982-2020

Brandi Lee Berryman was born on July 9, 1982, in Butte, Montana, to Robert (Bob) and Charlene Berryman. Brandi was the youngest of five siblings, who all adored her dearly. Brandi loved everyone she met and anyone who met Brandi loved her. She had a deep adoration for the sports she played in the Special Olympics, including the softball throw, bocce ball, the fast walk, basketball, and her favorite, bowling. For many years of her adult life, Brandi traveled around Montana with her mom and dad to participate with her team, and was awarded numerous medals throughout her Special Olympic career.

Brandi was an incredibly special girl. She would light up any room she entered by radiating joy and happiness to everyone she was around. She worked at the Butte Sheltered Workshop for over 15 years and enjoyed everyone she worked with. Country music was a favorite of Brandi's, as you could find her always singing along to the radio in the car or walking around the house with her walk-man listening to her CD's.

Brandi was preceded in death by her father, Bob Berryman Sr.; grandparents, Ralph and Pearl Craddock; and grandmother, Llewella Berryman.