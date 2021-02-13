Bradley David Cockhill, 74

September 21, 1946-February 7, 2021
Bradley David Cockhill, our beloved husband, father and g’pa died suddenly of a massive heart attack on February 7th, 2021. He will be remembered for his kindness, nurturing nature, his quick wit, sense of humor, his modest character, and his love for those closest to him.
He was born on September 21st, 1946 in Fargo, ND to Edward and Edith Cockhill. Childhood explorations included the West Side lots, Longfellow ball fields, Timber Butte and Silver Bow Creek. He attended both the McKinley and Longfellow Elementary Schools, Butte Junior High, and Butte High School (Class of 1964). After attending Montana Tech, Brad chose a teamster career with the Anaconda Company. Later, he joined the family business, East Ridge Laundry, and eventually became co-owner of Matt’s Place. Boy, could he grill a hamburger! Brad’s leisure time was spent exchanging recipes with fellow cooks at the Butte Gourmet Club, hunting and traveling to visit loved ones.
Brad met Robin Laurence in the spring of 1965. They married at the historic St. Timothy’s Church on August 7th, 1971. They missed celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary by exactly 6 months. To this union two lovely daughters were born, Brittany Clare and Lauren Nichole. One of Brad’s greatest joys was becoming a grandpa, he dearly loved each of those babies. The memories we shared and the support and encouragement you provided will always be treasured. We will miss and love you forever.
Loved ones who preceded him in death were his mother and father, stepfather William Craig, brother Billy Craig, brother-in-law Dr. George Risi, mother-in-law and father-in-law Mae and Louis Laurence.
Survivors include his beloved wife Robin; daughters Brittany (Mike) Downey and Lauren (Galen) Hafla; grandchildren Holt, Jacelyn and Danielle Downey, Gehrig, Delaney, and Rhian Hafla; brother Brian (Linda) Cockhill; sisters Barbra Cockhill and Willa Craig; nephews Bill (Jenise) Cockhill and their children Eric and Anna, Russ Cockhill and Milan Risi; and numerous cousins.
A celebration of Brad’s life is scheduled for Monday February 22nd at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home at 11 a.m. His family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
The Cockhill family would like to sincerely thank the first responders from A-1 Ambulance and BSB Fire Rescue as well as the ER staff at St. James Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.