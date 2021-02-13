Bradley David Cockhill, 74

September 21, 1946-February 7, 2021

Bradley David Cockhill, our beloved husband, father and g’pa died suddenly of a massive heart attack on February 7th, 2021. He will be remembered for his kindness, nurturing nature, his quick wit, sense of humor, his modest character, and his love for those closest to him.

He was born on September 21st, 1946 in Fargo, ND to Edward and Edith Cockhill. Childhood explorations included the West Side lots, Longfellow ball fields, Timber Butte and Silver Bow Creek. He attended both the McKinley and Longfellow Elementary Schools, Butte Junior High, and Butte High School (Class of 1964). After attending Montana Tech, Brad chose a teamster career with the Anaconda Company. Later, he joined the family business, East Ridge Laundry, and eventually became co-owner of Matt’s Place. Boy, could he grill a hamburger! Brad’s leisure time was spent exchanging recipes with fellow cooks at the Butte Gourmet Club, hunting and traveling to visit loved ones.