Bonnie Lee Johnson

July 10, 1942 - May 9, 2023

BUTTE - Mrs. Bonnie Lee Johnson passed away on May 9, 2023, in St. James Healthcare. Bonnie was born on July 10, 1942, in Butte, MT, the daughter of Walter Harrison and Eunice Ilene (Starin) Galahan.

Bonnie attended local schools and graduated from Butte High School. She worked for many years as the Head of Environmental Services at Silver Bow General Hospital. After the closing of the Hospital, she began her own cleaning service, BJ's Cleaning, which she operated until her retirement.

On December 27, 1958, Bonnie married Richard Kenneth Johnson. They were blessed with three children: Richard Jr., Ronnie, and Stacey. They were constant companions, and partners in crime, until Kenneth's death in 2008.

Bonnie's life revolved around three F's. Family, friends, and fun. Her family was her world. She spent countless happy hours with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. For more than 25 years, she kicked up her heels with the Step Sisters, the fine line dancers.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Richard Kenneth Johnson, Sr., Bonnie was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley, Patsy, and Marlene; her brother, Bill; and her grandson, Ronnie Johson. She is survived by her children, Richie (Rayellen) Johnson Jr., Ronnie Johnson, and Stacey (Joe) Gilboy; her grandchildren, Rasia (Mike) Malone, Cody Leamer, Kallin Leamer, Harlee Johnson, and Meaghan Johson; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Tanya (Pete) Sgrenci; her brother, Tom (Jamie) Ferlic; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Al James, Debbie Galahan, Sandy Johnson, Donna Johson, Jerry and Kay Johnson, and Connie Johnson.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ronnie Johnson and Rasia Malone for the extra special care they gave Bonnie, and the Step Sisters for their years of friendship.

Friends may call on Friday after 10:00 am is St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, or the charity of the donor's choice.