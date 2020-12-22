BobbiJo York, 19

Dec. 27, 2000-Dec. 19, 2020
From the moment BobbiJo Elizabeth York came into this world on Dec. 27, 2000, we knew she was something special. Her fighting spirit (and maybe a little bit of stubbornness) was evident after surviving her first open heart surgery at six days old and her second at 17. She passed away on Dec. 19, 2020.
Bobbi Jo was unique and definitely not an ordinary girly girl, instead preferring to hunt with her Papa Joe and Papa Bob, (this year was girls 2, boys 0), boating with her mom or floating with her dad. She loved the annual Lake Powell trip with Auntie Jamie and Uncle Brian. She enjoyed learning how to crochet and bake with Grandma Bev and cross country ski with Brandi. She enjoyed most everything Grandma Char bought her, excluding the princess pink dress and accessories.
She worked very hard to purchase a brand new car only to prefer driving the big old orange Ford truck.
BobbiJo worked for Safeway and had a strong work ethic, getting to get promoted into management. She rarely missed a day. Except for the occasional heart surgery! She was currently a student at Montana Tech. She was going to finish this semester with her Associates degree and join the apprentice electricians program.
BobbiJo is survived by her parents, Jodelle LeProwse (Ken Roth) and Bob (Holly) York; grandparents, Joe LeProwse, Char (Joe) Warren and Bev and Bob York; aunts and uncles, Jamie (Brian) Skinner, Jon (Allison) LeProwse, Brandi (Israel) Green; and sisters, Braydi and Josh Knight (Kade), Bryli and Brodie Arnold (Sawyer). Along with numerous other LeProwse, Conniston, and York family members, as well as many cousins (Bridger Nichols or aka partner in crime) and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandma, Norilee (Meeks) LeProwse; and one of her favorites, Uncle Steve LeProwse.
Although, 19 years was not nearly long enough we are forever grateful for our time with Bobbi Jo and will remember her kindness, but stubbornness, laughter, and spirit. BobbiJo we love you and we will all miss you a lifetime.
Friends may call Monday after 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church. Memorial services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial will be at a later date. Please observe all social distancing and face mask regulations. Memorials are requested to Action Inc. 25 W. Silver St., Butte, MT. 59701.
Bob and Bev -- This must put an exclamation point on a thoroughly horrid year. We never knew Bobbi but she must have been an outstanding young lady with a great future.
Ann and I send you and Bobbi's family our most sincere sympathies. We will keep Bobbi and your family in our thoughts and of course our prayers.
Ann and Bill Daily -- Santa Fe, New Mexico
Oh Bobbi Jo my darling granddaughter.
When you were born, we were all so excited seeing you and your mom come down that long hospital corridor shortly after birth. I don't think there was a happier moment for both sets of your grandparents...nor were we prouder of your parents. You were our butte-i-ful baby girl. All the things you went through with your heart, I never heard you complain once when you were being poked and prodded upon. You were one tuff kid. I am so very sorry we don't get the chance to see you spread your wings out and do the many things you had set your heart on doing. You were one incredible kid. Know wherever you are, you were loved by many - all of us in your families. They say we all get to see one another one day - and there is no doubt in my mind Gramma Norilee has found you by now and is tickled pink to have you with her. Send your mom and dad a "sign" on occasion so they know you are good wherever you are.
Until we see you again Bobbi Jo Elizabeth - more importantly know you were loved - by many....Grammy Char
