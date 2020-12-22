Bobbi York, 19

Dec. 27, 2000-Dec. 19, 2020

From the moment Bobbi Jo Elizabeth York came into this world on Dec. 27, 2000, we knew she was something special. Her fighting spirit (and maybe a little bit of stubbornness) was evident after surviving her first open heart surgery at six days old and her second at 17. She passed away on Dec. 19, 2020.

Bobbi Jo was unique and definitely not an ordinary girly girl, instead preferring to hunt with her Papa Joe and Papa Bob, (this year was girls 2, boys 0), boating with her mom or floating with her dad. She loved the annual Lake Powell trip with Auntie Jamie and Uncle Brian. She enjoyed learning how to crochet and bake with Grandma Bev and cross country ski with Brandi. She enjoyed most everything Grandma Char bought her, excluding the princess pink dress and accessories.

She worked very hard to purchase a brand new car only to prefer driving the big old orange Ford truck.

Bobbi Jo worked for Safeway and had a strong work ethic, getting to get promoted into management. She rarely missed a day. Except for the occasional heart surgery! She was currently a student at Montana Tech. She was going to finish this semester with her Associates degree and join the apprentice electricians program.