Bob Boognl, 76

Robert (BooBoo) M. Boognl, age 76, of Butte, Montana, died Dec. 20, 2020, at St. James Healthcare of COVID infection of his lungs. Born to Bill and Esther Boognl on June 16, 1944, Bob graduated from Butte High and attended Montana Tech for two years. He moved to Spokane, Washington, where he worked for Sacred Heart Hospital for many years before retiring due to medical reasons. Bob then moved back to Butte, where he lived until his death.

He loved to cook and host dinner parties. He was famous for his 3rd of July party, where many friends and family came every year. Bob was a very caring man and loved helping people.

The loves of his life were his three great-nephews, Ty, Gabe, and Jack, and one great-niece, Alysha; many cousins; two nieces, Kim LaBreche and Kris Nadeau; and his best friends, Rob and Red, Marie and Nall, and Jerry, who were wonderful to Bob.

Bob is survived by his sister, Sandy Kingston; nieces, Kim LaBreche, Kris and Jareel Nadeau, Sherri Kingston; great-niece, Alysha LaBreche; three great-nephews, Ty and Les Murphy, Jake Lacey, and Jack Muelstein; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mom and stepdad, Esther and Pee Wee Holmes; and his brothers, Bill Boognl Jr., and Gary (Oakie) Boognl.

