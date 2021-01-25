Beverly Zemljak, 82

May 29, 1938-Jan. 19, 2021
Beverly Jean Zemljak, 82, went to walk with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2021. She was born in Butte, Montana, on May 29, 1938, to Byron and Doris Pederson.
After graduating from Butte High School, she married her sweetheart, William Zemljak, on July 27, 1957, and together they raised a family of four children. Beverly loved her ceramics, creating exquisite needlepoint artwork and knitting doll clothes, all while spending time camping and fishing with her family.
Homemade povitica, tamales, baklava, sauerkraut and wedding cakes were always on the menu. She never missed the opportunity to hold a newborn baby and enjoyed babysitting for all. Beverly moved to Kingman, Arizona, a few years ago to bask in the warm weather. She loved the desert, watching the wild burros and never missed an opportunity to go on a UTV ride. Her puppy Harley always found room on her lap.
Preceding Beverly in death were her mother and father; her husband of 42 years of marriage, William; her son, Ronald Zemljak; sister, Sharon Wendt; brothers-in-law, Tony Lanch, Ed Zemljak, Fred Zemljak; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Zemljak. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Molly) Zemljak and Donald (Cheryl) Zemljak; and her most precious gift, daughter, Barbara (Barry) Allen; her brother, Pete (Sharon) Pederson; sister- in-law, MaryAnn Lanch; and a special niece, Suzanna Zahn. Beverly's grandchildren include Araka (Jeff) Williams, Mikal (Mikel) Perkins, Jamie (Nick) Clark, Keli (Si) Sharma, Austin Zemljak and Ryan Hill. Great-grandchildren include Teyla Williams, Axton Zemljak-McGrath and Knox Sharma, Brixie and Carter Clark, Leah Taylor Hill; along with many extended families.
Beverly will be deeply missed by her family and all those who loved her. Cremation has taken place and a private gathering is planned for this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal shelter of your choosing.
"May the road rise to meet you, and the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm on your face and the rains fall softly on your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you gently in the palm of his hand.”
