Beverly Zemljak, 82

May 29, 1938-Jan. 19, 2021

Beverly Jean Zemljak, 82, went to walk with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2021. She was born in Butte, Montana, on May 29, 1938, to Byron and Doris Pederson.

After graduating from Butte High School, she married her sweetheart, William Zemljak, on July 27, 1957, and together they raised a family of four children. Beverly loved her ceramics, creating exquisite needlepoint artwork and knitting doll clothes, all while spending time camping and fishing with her family.

Homemade povitica, tamales, baklava, sauerkraut and wedding cakes were always on the menu. She never missed the opportunity to hold a newborn baby and enjoyed babysitting for all. Beverly moved to Kingman, Arizona, a few years ago to bask in the warm weather. She loved the desert, watching the wild burros and never missed an opportunity to go on a UTV ride. Her puppy Harley always found room on her lap.