Beverly Stanaway Hoy

August 10, 1936 - May 30, 2023

BUTTE - Beverly Stanaway Hoy was a Butte native. She was a Stanford graduate (1958), a reading specialist in the Glendora Unified School District and an award winning Principal of La Fetra Primary school. She was also a Professor for Azusa Pacific University.

She married the love of her life, Robert W. Hoy of Butte. They had two children, Sherill and Karen. She was a devoted grandmother to grandson Kyle Breeding.

Beverly travelled extensively and visited seven continents. She spent many happy times in Montana visiting friends.

She donated to many groups including Montana Tech, the Girl Scouts and Camp Castlerock in Butte.

She compiled extensive genealogical research on the Stanaway and Hoy families which she donated to Butte Public Records.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.