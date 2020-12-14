Beverly McClafferty, 87

Jan. 8, 1932-Dec. 10, 2020
Surrounded by her loving family, Beverly Joyce McClafferty, a beautiful soul, joined the angels in heaven on Dec. 10, 2020. Bev passed in her family home, where she resided for over 70 years.
She was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Seattle, to George and Odie (Hoar) Prescott. Bev was raised in Butte and Walkerville. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Butte High School in 1950. It was a proud day on May 31, 1953, when Bev became the first in her family to graduate from college, with a nursing degree from Carroll College.
Bev married Flurry Joseph McClafferty in Butte, on Aug. 21, 1954. This blessed union welcomed four children, Diane, Dan, Barbie and Joe into their loving home. Bev was a loving, caring person with a strong work ethic, who immediately started working as a registered nurse at St. James Hospital. She worked at St. James for decades and loved her days in the maternity ward. Upon retiring from the hospital, Bev administered allergy injections to children at Rocky Mountain Clinic, her favorite job as a nurse.
Beverly was extremely resilient and conquered anything that came her way. She was very social and valued her many friendships. She loved parties, family gatherings and special occasions. Bev kept her mind active and sharp by keeping up to date on current events and she was continuously working on crochet and knitting projects.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, George and Odie; husband, Flurry; sisters, Diane, Vicki and Georgia. She lost a piece of her heart with the passing of daughter, Barbara, and son, Dan.
Bev is survived by her daughter, Diane (Steve) Henthorn; son, Joe (Therese) McClafferty; son-in-law, Steve Brown; grandchildren, Chris (Rachel) Henthorn, Matt and Scott Henthorn, Brianne (Michael) Hawbaker, Micaul McClafferty, Gabe (Airika) McClafferty, Brittney and Sean Brown; grandchild-at-heart, Sadiq Inuwa; and great-grandchildren, Holly, Troy, and Daniel Henthorn.
The family would like to thank the compassionate, capable team at Senior Solutions Homecare and Hospice along with Dr. Siddoway and staff for their professional and loving care. A special thanks to Bill and Susie Rowling for their many years of devoted caretaking.
Being the first in her family to earn a college degree, Bev paved the way for many. She was the inspiration for the Butte Scholarship Initiative at Montana Tech.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Butte Endowed Scholarship c/o Montana Tech Foundation, 1300 West Park, Butte, MT 59701 or online at foundation.mtech.edu/give.
Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be postponed until a later date.
