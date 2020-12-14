Beverly McClafferty, 87

Jan. 8, 1932-Dec. 10, 2020

Surrounded by her loving family, Beverly Joyce McClafferty, a beautiful soul, joined the angels in heaven on Dec. 10, 2020. Bev passed in her family home, where she resided for over 70 years.

She was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Seattle, to George and Odie (Hoar) Prescott. Bev was raised in Butte and Walkerville. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Butte High School in 1950. It was a proud day on May 31, 1953, when Bev became the first in her family to graduate from college, with a nursing degree from Carroll College.

Bev married Flurry Joseph McClafferty in Butte, on Aug. 21, 1954. This blessed union welcomed four children, Diane, Dan, Barbie and Joe into their loving home. Bev was a loving, caring person with a strong work ethic, who immediately started working as a registered nurse at St. James Hospital. She worked at St. James for decades and loved her days in the maternity ward. Upon retiring from the hospital, Bev administered allergy injections to children at Rocky Mountain Clinic, her favorite job as a nurse.