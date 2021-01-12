Beverly Lock, 84

Dec. 4, 1936-Jan. 9, 2021
Beverly Ruth (Norton) Lock, 84, passed away peacefully Jan. 9, 2021. She was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Modesto, California, to Claude J. and Ruth Viola (Ockey) Norton.
Beverly was raised in Laurin, Montana. She was proud to have been a cheerleader for the Sheridan Panthers. She met the love of her life, Lee Franklin Lock, while working at the Wells Fargo Coffee Shop in Virginia City. Beverly and Lee were married on July 13, 1959. They made their home in Butte, and had four children, Cindy Lee, Michael Claude, Melinda Lee, and Michele Elizabeth.
Beverly's primary job was that of a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked at Safeway's, Silver Bow General Hospital, and the Montana Power. She worked hard, loved those she worked with, and was loved by all who knew her. She was known to be tender-hearted and soft spoken. She loved dancing, ceramics, bowling, and knitting.
Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy; parents, Claude and Ruth Norton; in-laws, Mike and Frances Lock; sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Clark Hansen; sister-in-law, Edith; and brother-in-law, Tyrone Lock; sister-in-law, Adele Ketcher.
She is survived by her husband, Lee; brother, Richard (Janet) Norton; son, Michael (Rebbecca) Lock; daughter, Melinda (Larry) Pesanti; daughter, Michelle (Clint) Clements; grandchildren, Holly (Vern) Nickell, Anthony (Katelyn) Luther, Jacob Lock, Jason (Heather) Brown, Christopher Pesanti, Abbie Pesanti, Paul Pesanti, Desiree Murie, Alysha Murie, Audree Davidson. Thirteen great-grandchildren, Jenassa, Aubrey, Brooklyn, Alden Nickell, Ainslee, Lynlee, Dakston, Iylee Luther, Bristol, Bowen Brown, Carson Ray, Taelynn, Aleeah Davidson. Nephews and nieces, Dean (Bernie) Hansen, Deanne (Mike) Cuchine, Jennifer Lee Herrback, Rebecca Williams Norton, Melissa Norton Rossney, Ryan Mark Rieger.
Beverly was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
No viewing or services are planned at this time.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Beverly. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Beverly and her family.
