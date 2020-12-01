Beverly Jean 'Betty' Atkinson, 91

Aug. 3, 1929-Nov. 24, 2020

Beverly Jean "Betty" Atkinson was born to Gordon and Margarette Mott in Butte, MT, on Aug. 3, 1929, and passed away in Port Townsend, Washington, on Nov. 24, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Betty was raised in Butte, and graduated from Butte High School in 1947. She married Cecil Frank Atkinson on Dec. 13, 1947, and together they raised five children. Cecil and Betty loved to go dancing, and were very accomplished swing dancers. In their early years together, Cecil often remarked that "there will never be a Saturday night when we don't go dancing!" Cecil and Betty relocated to Seattle, Washington, in 1958, where Betty was a homemaker, later working for the federal government at the GSA Motor Pool, and then as a small business owner, operating a small appliance repair business in Seattle and Kirkland. Cecil and Betty moved to Port Hadlock, Washington, in 1997, and then relocated to Port Townsend, Washington, in early 2019.