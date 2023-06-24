Beverly Jane "Janie" Lockwood Cromwell

April 15, 1931 - June 9, 2023

She was a force to be reckoned with. Beverly Jane "Janie" Lockwood Cromwell was born April 15, 1931 in Billings, Montana and passed from this life on June 9, 2023 at the age of 92. She graduated from Laurel High School, Carroll College, and Montana State University. Janie married Clyde Andrew "C.A." Cromwell and had three daughters.

She believed in education for women and pursued professional excellence throughout her career. Janie provided 30 years of outstanding healthcare service to the people of Wyoming and Montana through the Sisters of Charity hospitals. She retired in 1995 spending her time in Tucson, Seattle, and Great Falls.

She loved her family. Janie was surrounded by her daughters: Prudence (Glenn) Cromwell, Julie (Steve) Lewallen, and Nora (Craig) Mazzolini at her peaceful passing.

She was predeceased by her brother, retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Timothy James Lockwood.

There will be a funeral Mass at Smith Funeral Home (315 E. 3rd Street in Laurel, Montana) on August 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Janie's full obituary can be read or condolences shared on the Great Falls Schnider or Laurel Smith Funeral Home websites.