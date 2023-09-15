Beverley Ann Lean

June 26, 1946 - September 10, 2023

POLSON - Beverley Ann Lean, age 77, passed away September 10, 2023. She was born to Lewis and Alice Geary on June 26, 1946. She was raised in Butte and graduated from Butte High school in 1964. She married her childhood sweetheart Steve Lean, and they were married 58 years until his passing this past January. They had two children before returning to their forever home in Polson.

Bev worked most of her adult life, until retiring from St. Joseph Medical in 2007. Upon retiring, she took golf lessons, golfing whenever she could. She loved crocheting and made so many beautiful blankets. She enjoyed fishing, mostly competing against Steve catching fish. She especially loved their little log home at the foot of the mountain and watching deer visiting regularly.

Family was everything to Bev. She was involved in every family member's lives no matter how far away, she made time.

Bev is preceded in death by her husband Steve, her parents, a sister, and a granddaughter.

She is survived by her two daughters, Steph (Tedd), and Jackie (Tony), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, several nieces and nephews, an aunt, and her lifelong friend Linda Kehoe.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, she would have loved donations made to your local animal shelter, as she loved all animals. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com

