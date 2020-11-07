Betty May (Pugh) Flamand, 90

Betty May (Pugh) Flamand, age 90, passed away on November 06, 2020 after a short battle with Covid.
Betty was born in Luton, England, where she met Edward Flamand, Jr. where he was stationed while serving in the United States Army Aircorps. They married and moved to Ed’s hometown of Browning, Montana. They later moved to Butte, Montana, including Silver Bow, where they raised their three children; David, Jim, and Sandy. Betty was known for her sassiness, but to her family, she was known as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Anyone that knew Betty and Ed will understand the quote inscribed on their headstone, “The Heart Wants What the Heart Wants’. Her stories of life in England during the War and moving to the United States were fascinating and filled with humor. She was immensely proud of becoming a United States Citizen, but also held a deep love for her home in Luton. Betty worked as a Nurse’s Aide at St. James Healthcare, where she formed lasting friendships that continued after she retired.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Flamand, Jr.; baby daughter, Vicki, who died after birth; her parents, Horace and Florence Pugh; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Ed and Mary Flamand; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children, David (Sherry) Flamand, Jim Flamand, and Sandy (John) Sullivan, and their children and grandchildren, John David Flamand, Eddie and Janel Flamand, John T. and Cassie Sullivan; and Nevaeh, John T. and Kamdon, Brian and Chelsea Sulivan; and Kyson, Kealan, Brylee, David and Annie Sullivan; Brady, Danny and Kaila, Connor, Kaidon, and Kylie.
Towards the end, when asked how she was doing, she would always say, with a smile, “I’s fine”. Mom, you are missed more than you can ever know. Give Dad, Vicki, and the family a kiss and a hug from us. We love you forever, our beautiful English Rose.
Private family services will be conducted in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.