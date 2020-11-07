Betty May (Pugh) Flamand, 90

Betty May (Pugh) Flamand, age 90, passed away on November 06, 2020 after a short battle with Covid.

Betty was born in Luton, England, where she met Edward Flamand, Jr. where he was stationed while serving in the United States Army Aircorps. They married and moved to Ed’s hometown of Browning, Montana. They later moved to Butte, Montana, including Silver Bow, where they raised their three children; David, Jim, and Sandy. Betty was known for her sassiness, but to her family, she was known as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Anyone that knew Betty and Ed will understand the quote inscribed on their headstone, “The Heart Wants What the Heart Wants’. Her stories of life in England during the War and moving to the United States were fascinating and filled with humor. She was immensely proud of becoming a United States Citizen, but also held a deep love for her home in Luton. Betty worked as a Nurse’s Aide at St. James Healthcare, where she formed lasting friendships that continued after she retired.