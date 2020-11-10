Betty Flamand, 90

Betty Pugh Flamand, 90, passed away on November 6, 2020, after a short battle with Covid. She was born in Luton, England, where she met Ed Flamand, Jr. when he was stationed there while serving in the Air Force. They married and moved to Ed's hometown of Browning, MT, eventually moving to Butte, MT, (including Silver Bow) where they raised their three children, David, Jim, and Sandy. Betty was known for her sassiness, but her family also knew her as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anyone that knew Betty & Ed will understand the quote on their headstone “The Heart Wants What The Heart Wants.” Her stories of life in England during the war and moving to the United States were fascinating and filled with humor. She was immensely proud of becoming a US Citizen, but also held a deep love for her home in Luton. Betty worked as a nurse's aide at St. James Hospital in Butte, MT, where she formed long lasting friendships that continued after she retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Flamand, baby daughter Vicki, who died shortly after birth, parents, Horace & Florence Pugh, in-laws, Ed & Mary Flamand, and several brothers and sisters in law. She is survived by her three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: David (Sherry) Flamand: (John David),(Eddie, wife Janell), Jim Flamand, Sandy (John) Sullivan: (John T., wife Cassie, Nevaeh, Johnny T., Kamdon), (Brian, wife Chelsea, Kyson, Kealan, Brylee), (David, wife Annie, Brady, Caleb), and (Danny, wife Kaila, Connor, Kaidon, Kylie). Towards the end, when asked how she was doing she would always say “I's fine” with a smile. Mom, you are missed more than you can know. Give dad, Vicki, and the family a kiss & a hug from us. We love you forever, our beautiful English Rose. Due to Covid, a private family service will be held at Duggan Dolan Mortuary.