Bette Lou Swanson, 87

June 12, 1933 – Nov. 4, 2020
Bette Lou Swanson passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Copper Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Butte, Montana after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born June 12, 1933 in Anaconda to Elsa Fedderson and Dan Bertsch.
After Bette's parents divorced, she spent her early years living with her grandparents, uncle, and mother Elsa near the old smelter works by Cedar Park. At age 13, she moved to Main Street to live with her mother and stepdad Ed Swanson, along with her two half-brothers Bill and John. She attended local schools and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1951.
In 1953, she married John (Jack) Swanson and they moved to Ogden Street in Anaconda where they built their family home. They were parents to three sons; Craig, Ross and Chris. Over the years Bette worked in retail sales at Macintyres Clothing Store, City Drug, and was a long-time bookkeeper for the Washoe Market and Don's Sport Center, all of Anaconda. She also donated time over the years to the Lutheran Church and the Anaconda Community Hospital.
In 1989, her husband Jack was taken way too early in life with brain cancer and she remained living in the family home. After Jack's death, her border collie dogs Roper and Bo were great companions. She loved taking them on walks, playing fetch and going for rides. She enjoyed doing a variety of things around the local area including watching wildlife, team roping, rodeos, youth sports and going to community gatherings or events. In 2010, after 55 years living in the same house, she moved to Fairmont Hot Springs to live with her son Ross due to health issues related to Alzheimer's.
Bette was a hard worker, loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always doing something for somebody other than herself. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed baking cookies for holidays and making special desserts. She enjoyed making ceramic figurines and other items, as well as decorating her home for the various holidays. She had many friends and could often be seen around the Anaconda area shopping and visiting. Bette was fortunate to have a number of grandchildren and enjoyed keeping up with their activities even though they lived a great distance away. Unfortunately, she was not able to enjoy her great-grandchildren, as she would have liked, due to her progressive Alzheimer's condition. She loved watching wildlife and taking trips around the Anaconda and Big Hole area. Yellowstone Park was one of her favorite places to visit with countless trips occurring from early childhood up until she could no longer go. She enjoyed going on many photo trips with her son Ross to the various national parks and other wildlife photo hot spots. She was a big fan of a variety of sports, whether it be attending in person or watching on TV. She really enjoyed attending Utah Jazz basketball games.
The family would like to thank the various staff of the Big Sky Senior Living Memory Care Unit, and Copper Ridge Health and Rehab Center for their kind and compassionate care of Bette over the past four years. Her notorious smile and spunky personality were well known among the staff and residents at those facilities. In addition, special thanks to Lexi Davis for providing assistance to Bette for many years.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents and grandparents, uncle, half-brothers, Bill and John Swanson; and in-laws, Elmer and Dodie Swanson, Jean Grubich, Bill (Jumbo) Grubich, and Donna Swanson.
Bette is survived by her sons, Craig (Connie) Swanson of Butte, Ross Swanson of Fairmont Hot Springs and Chris (Christine) Swanson of Minden, Nevada. Grandkids include Jessie, Sarah (Janet), Christopher, Blaise (Erin) and Shaelee (Kevin). Great-grandkids include Avery, Juliana, Kellen, Addison, and Harper. Bette is also survived by her brother-in-law, Don Swanson; stepsister, Deanna Edington; stepsister, Sue (Ruland) Carlson; and stepbrother, Dan Bertsch. Bette also leaves behind numerous extended family members and friends.
Per Bette's wishes she has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held in the Sspring of 2021.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Bette's name.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Bette's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
