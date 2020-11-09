Bette Lou Swanson, 87

Bette was a hard worker, loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always doing something for somebody other than herself. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed baking cookies for holidays and making special desserts. She enjoyed making ceramic figurines and other items, as well as decorating her home for the various holidays. She had many friends and could often be seen around the Anaconda area shopping and visiting. Bette was fortunate to have a number of grandchildren and enjoyed keeping up with their activities even though they lived a great distance away. Unfortunately, she was not able to enjoy her great-grandchildren, as she would have liked, due to her progressive Alzheimer's condition. She loved watching wildlife and taking trips around the Anaconda and Big Hole area. Yellowstone Park was one of her favorite places to visit with countless trips occurring from early childhood up until she could no longer go. She enjoyed going on many photo trips with her son Ross to the various national parks and other wildlife photo hot spots. She was a big fan of a variety of sports, whether it be attending in person or watching on TV. She really enjoyed attending Utah Jazz basketball games.