Bernice McCord Marinovich, 95

Jan. 11, 1925-Oct. 5, 2020

Bernice McCord Marinovich passed away on October 5, 2020, at Copper Ridge Nursing Home. She was born January 11, 1925, in Grassland, Texas, to Marvin and Amanda (Barnett) McCord, the tenth of eleven children.

One event that would shape her later years happened when she was two years old. Chasing after her siblings she was hit by a car, her knee damaged, spending many months bedridden. Bernice attended Plains High School, until moving to Santa Rosa, California, in January of 1941. As with many families fleeing the "Dust Bowl", Bernice along with sisters, Aurelia and Mary Sue, rode in the back of a one-ton farm truck, loaded with all their possessions. Bernice graduated from Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, California, at the age of seventeen.

Upon graduation, Bernice went to work on the graveyard shift for the 12th Army Air Corps at McClelland Field, Sacramento, in the warehouse. This lasted two weeks until the Army realized she was "underage" to work nights and transferred her to the supply as typist. She became the supply clerk, where a Captain and she supplied the 12th Army Air Corps for the early part of WWII.