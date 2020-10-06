Bernice McCord Marinovich, 95

Jan. 11, 1925-Oct. 5, 2020
Bernice McCord Marinovich passed away on October 5, 2020, at Copper Ridge Nursing Home. She was born January 11, 1925, in Grassland, Texas, to Marvin and Amanda (Barnett) McCord, the tenth of eleven children.
One event that would shape her later years happened when she was two years old. Chasing after her siblings she was hit by a car, her knee damaged, spending many months bedridden. Bernice attended Plains High School, until moving to Santa Rosa, California, in January of 1941. As with many families fleeing the "Dust Bowl", Bernice along with sisters, Aurelia and Mary Sue, rode in the back of a one-ton farm truck, loaded with all their possessions. Bernice graduated from Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, California, at the age of seventeen.
Upon graduation, Bernice went to work on the graveyard shift for the 12th Army Air Corps at McClelland Field, Sacramento, in the warehouse. This lasted two weeks until the Army realized she was "underage" to work nights and transferred her to the supply as typist. She became the supply clerk, where a Captain and she supplied the 12th Army Air Corps for the early part of WWII.
Mom met Tom Marinovich while he was stationed at Camp Kohler. They were married on Election Day, November 1944, in Springfield, Missouri, while Tom was attending X-ray tech school. Over the years, Tom and Bernice were blessed with sons, Michael and George, born in Santa Rosa, daughter, Barbara Ann, twin sons, Anthony and Thomas and son, John, all born in Butte. Having an empty nest, Bernice worked at J.C. Penney and the Shoetorium in uptown Butte.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Michael Marinovich; son, Thomas Martin Marinovich; Marvin and Amanda McCord, her parents; brothers/sisters-in-law, Claude/Rosalee McCord, Charles/Alice McCord, Brooks/Shirley McCord, Travis/Wynn McCord and lvan/Bernice McCord; sisters/brothers-in-law, Leona/Charles Bogar, Madelaine/Ronald Ketchum, Aurelia/Charlie James and May Sue/Roger Boyer.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara Ann and John ”Skeez” Sullivan; sons, Michael and Marie Marinovich, George and Lou Marinovich, Tony and Billie Marinovich, all of Butte, and John and Carolyn Marinovich of Papillion, Nebraska. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends their heartfelt to the staff at Copper Ridge Nursing Home for their support in taking care of Bernice.
Friends may call on Saturday after 9 a.m. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Duggan Dolan Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.
