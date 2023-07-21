BUTTE - Ben passed away near Butte, MT on July 18, 2023. Benjamin Michael Cannon was born in Glendive, MT on May 14, 1979. He was the third child and second son born to Michael and Jill Cannon. Ben was an adorable baby boy with a head full of white, blond hair and big blue eyes. Once he learned to talk, he hardly ever stopped. He grew up loving the outdoors, and he treasured the many hunting and fishing trips that he experienced with his dad, grandpas, and friends. He loved spending his summers in Richey, MT helping his Grandpa Lloyd on the ranch. He had a great sense of humor and was full of charm. We will miss his laugh. Ben graduated from Williston High School in 1997. He attended UND for a short time and joined the National Guard. Shortly afterward, he joined the Navy to become a nuclear power Electronic Technician. This led to Ben serving on the nuclear submarine, USS Oklahoma City, for four years. After serving his country honorably for six years, Ben moved to Butte, MT to start a new life. Ben used his outgoing and friendly personality to become a successful business owner as a broker and property manager. He recently became certified as an auctioneer to expand upon his business. Ben placed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age. As an adult, he reaffirmed and relied on this firm foundation to uphold him throughout life's ups and downs. He built his business on and named it after Galatians 2:20. I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. Ben was devoted to his family and loved his eight children dearly. Being a father was a source of deep joy and pride. His children were his whole world and everything he did was for them.