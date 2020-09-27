Ben Friez, 86

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 30, 1933-Sept. 20, 2020

Ben Friez, known to family and friends as ‘Gentle Ben’, passed away from natural causes on September 20, 2020, with his son and wife at his side. He was 86 years old.

Ben was born on October 30, 1933, in Dodge, North Dakota, to Raymond and Magdalen (Bleile) Friez. While Ben and his siblings were young, the family relocated to Anaconda, Montana, where they spent their childhood. He later enlisted in the Navy with his brother, George, where he served for four years.

After leaving the service, Ben returned to Anaconda and married Dorothy Smollack on September 13, 1958. They had two children, Benny and Chuck. He went on to work at the Anaconda Smelter and B.A.P Railroad for over 35 years.

A kind and loving man, Ben dedicated a significant amount of his time to caring for and helping others within his family and the community, including his brother, Martin, who resided at The Hearthstone care facility, where he worked.

Ben was an active member of the Anaconda Catholic Community, a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and belonged to the Elks and the American Legion. He enjoyed spending his time going fishing, hunting, camping, and playing poker with friends and his son, Chuck.