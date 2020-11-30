Beatrice Boston, 79

Oct. 22, 1941–Nov. 12, 2020

On Nov. 12, 2020, Beatrice was called home to be with The Lord, after a short battle with COVID-19. She passed away peacefully at the Copper Ridge in Butte. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Beatrice was born in Whitehall, MT, to Ruth and Rexford Schelin. She attended Butte schools and grew up on the “Eastside,” which she was very proud of. She would often tell stories of the rough and tough fun of being raised in uptown Butte with her brothers and sisters.

As a young woman she attended beauty school in Butte and enjoyed cutting hair for her friends and family. She was very talented at crochet and knitting. She carried this talent throughout her life and made many beautiful things. She enjoyed jogging and loved being outdoors. She worked as a housekeeper at several Butte hotels and worked privately for many people.

She had a brief marriage to Gary Sloniker. Shortly after, she met Donald Boston, a miner from Butte. They got married in 1964 and soon after, moved to Kellogg, Idaho, for work in the mines there. She had three children, Tana, Dale and Joe. They made many friends during that time.