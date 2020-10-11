Barbara Lee Clemans, 81

Oct. 1, 1939-Oct. 4, 2020

Barbara was born in Hamilton, Montana, to Peter and Bessie Rasmussen on October 1, 1939. She married Joe Clemans on June 4, 1960, and they spent their years together raising their two daughters in the Big Hole Valley. Her greatest joys were her three granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She was most well known for her quick witted demeanor, her excellent baking skills and her immunity to those Big Hole mosquitoes. She enjoyed the occasional rum and Coke or a Bud Light, depending on the company. She was a dedicated employee of the Forest Service for 30 years.