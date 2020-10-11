Barbara Lee Clemans, 81

Oct. 1, 1939-Oct. 4, 2020
Barbara Lee Clemans of Wisdom, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, just a few days after her 81st birthday, in Kennewick, Washington.
Barbara was born in Hamilton, Montana, to Peter and Bessie Rasmussen on October 1, 1939. She married Joe Clemans on June 4, 1960, and they spent their years together raising their two daughters in the Big Hole Valley. Her greatest joys were her three granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She was most well known for her quick witted demeanor, her excellent baking skills and her immunity to those Big Hole mosquitoes. She enjoyed the occasional rum and Coke or a Bud Light, depending on the company. She was a dedicated employee of the Forest Service for 30 years.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Susan (Phil) Thompson of Kennewick, Washington, and Jolene (Jim) Linscott of Dillon, MT; granddaughters, Amber (Josh) Weekes of Helena, MT, Tana (Mat) Hamilton of Dillon, MT, and Whitney Hottell of Kennewick, Washington; three great-granddaughters, Graycen, Lexi Jo, and Jocelyn Weekes; and her brother, Stanley (Tootie) Rasmussen of Choteau, MT, and their family.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Bessie Rasmussen; and her husband, Joe Clemans.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Wisdom Cemetery, in Wisdom, Montana, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Wisdom Community Building.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Wisdom Cemetery or the Wisdom Community Building.
You will remain forever in our hearts. We love you and will miss you more than words can ever express.
