Barbara Lea Saunders, 84

October 10, 1938 – June 8, 2023

BUTTE - Barbara "Barb" Lea Saunders, age 84, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 of natural causes.

Barb was born October 10, 1938, to Frank and Francis Brown. Barb attended school in Butte where she excelled in tennis in junior high, was a varsity cheerleader, lettered in twirling, and was on too many school club councils to name. She graduated from Butte High School in 1956 and furthered her education at the Colorado Women's College in Liberal arts. She married the love of her life, Kenneth William Saunders, on July 3, 1957. Barbara and Ken welcomed their first child, Mark, on May 9, 1958. Barb traveled with her young family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, and on May 7, 1961, Barb and Ken welcomed their second child, Secily. Barb and family traveled with Ken to San Jose, California, where she fell in love with sunshine and the 49ers, Giants, and Golden State Warriors. Barb and Ken continued to be loyal fans of the Bay Area teams until the very end.

Barb and the family returned to Butte in 1974 to raise their children and help run the family-owned business Brown's Auto Parts. She loved music, her beloved dogs and cats, and her family. She enjoyed talking about the 49ers or Giants to anyone that would listen. She loved her little cars, collectible glass shoes, playing her grandfather's violin, singing, and daytime soaps. She then found the Red Hats group and was voted to queen for a two-year run. She loved everything they did together and formed many friendships.

Barb was preceded in death by the love of her life, Kenneth William Saunders; her parents, Frank and Francis Brown; brother, Wenzel Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Neil Macumber; and son, Mark Saunders.

Barb leaves behind her brother and sister-in laws: Jack & Bertie Saunders of Butte; Tom & Carlyn Saunders of Butte; son-in-law and daughter, Wayne and Secily Davis of Butte; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Korean O'Hern (Markee, Britnee, and Kobe); Lucas and Amanda Davis (William and Isabelle); Lacey and Jon Cleveland (Carter, Brennen, and Arley); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A huge thank you to the Copper Ridge Nursing home for loving her, and all the care and kindnessto Southwest Montana CHC for always being the best to her. Thank you Dr. Yates and the whole team.

You will be so Missed. Fly high Moma and sing with the angels XOXO.

A graveside service for family and extended family will be held at 1:00 P.M., June 23rd, 2023, at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 2415 S Montana St., with Reverend Theresa Kelly.

Donations may be made to the charity of your choice, or Southwest Montana Community Health Center (Checks can be made out to SWMTCHC and mailed to 445 Centennial Ave., Butte MT 59701.)

