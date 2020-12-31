Barbara Jean Shupe, 84

1936-2020
Barbara Jean Shupe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Butte Montana. She was born in May 1936, in Spokane, Washington, to Earl and Ruth Weatherman. Barbara went to Rogers High School in Spokane, where she enjoyed dancing with the Silver Spurs dance troupe. She also completed an AA Degree in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Barbara met and married the love of her life, Melvin Shupe, and was united in marriage in April of 1957, in Spokane, Washington. Barb and Mel moved to Ames, Iowa, where Mel attended Iowa State University. After graduation, they moved with their son, Jeffrey, to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where they welcomed their daughter, Julia, into the family. Together, they lived in Maryland, Kennewick, Washington, Idaho Falls, Idaho, West Virginia, and ultimately, Whitehall and Butte. For many years she was a secretary at the Washington Public Power Supply System at the Hanford Nuclear site in Washington.
Barb was a member of the Weaver’s Guild in the many places she lived. Her passion was making beautiful things weaving, spinning, basket making, beading, sewing and many many more crafts of all kinds. She and Mel enjoyed traveling and camping in retirement.
She now joins her beloved husband of 63 years, Melvin Shupe, who passed away October 2020. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Shupe (Anita Gruchalla) of Ephrata, Washington; daughter, Julia Lack (Rick Roehl) of Three Forks, MT.; grandchildren, Jessica Lack, Peter Shupe, Andrew (Megan) Shupe and Grace Shupe. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Tanner Cunningham, Mia Shupe and Wesley Shupe; as well as her brother and sister, Earl “Butch” (Sharon) Weatherman of Yakima, Washington, Carol (Wayne) Johnson of Deer Park, Washington, and Shirley Barens in Iowa. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruth Weatherman; and grandson, Tyler Lack.
Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, services are not planned at this time. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.
