Barbara Jean Shupe, 84

1936-2020

Barbara Jean Shupe passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Butte Montana. She was born in May 1936, in Spokane, Washington, to Earl and Ruth Weatherman. Barbara went to Rogers High School in Spokane, where she enjoyed dancing with the Silver Spurs dance troupe. She also completed an AA Degree in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Barbara met and married the love of her life, Melvin Shupe, and was united in marriage in April of 1957, in Spokane, Washington. Barb and Mel moved to Ames, Iowa, where Mel attended Iowa State University. After graduation, they moved with their son, Jeffrey, to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where they welcomed their daughter, Julia, into the family. Together, they lived in Maryland, Kennewick, Washington, Idaho Falls, Idaho, West Virginia, and ultimately, Whitehall and Butte. For many years she was a secretary at the Washington Public Power Supply System at the Hanford Nuclear site in Washington.

Barb was a member of the Weaver’s Guild in the many places she lived. Her passion was making beautiful things weaving, spinning, basket making, beading, sewing and many many more crafts of all kinds. She and Mel enjoyed traveling and camping in retirement.