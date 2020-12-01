Barbara Jean Kenison, 84

August 27, 1936 - November 28, 2020

Barbara was born on August 27th, 1936, in Dillon, MT to Kathryn (Rebish) and Martin Markovich. She was the youngest of six children but somehow assumed the role of caretaker to all. She attended school in Dillon where she met the love of her life, Ron (Swede) Kenison. Mom earned a degree in Elementary Education from Western Montana College. And, on June 2nd, 1956, she married Ron (Swede) Kenison, and put her education degree to the test raising their 8 children. There was never a dull moment in the Kenison household, the door was always open, and our mother welcomed all with open arms. She made sure everyone was fed, had dry warm clothes, and felt as if they were a part of our home. Her kind and caring heart was an inspiration for all. A few years after moving to Butte, her mother was stricken with arthritis and without hesitation, mom converted a back room into a bedroom and moved her mother up to Butte where she could care for her until her death.