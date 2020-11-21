Nov. 15, 1946 - Nov. 17, 2020

Barbara (Barbi) Dale, 74, of Manila, Utah, left this earth on Nov. 17, 2020 to join our Lord in heaven and her husband Ray after a short battle with Covid-19, with family holding her with love during her last moments of life.

Barbi was born on Nov. 15, 1946 to Robert (Bob) Hill and Alice (Makovitch) Hill in San Diego, California. She grew up loving the beach while living in the country where her love of animals started young. She had a special spark about her that you could see a mile away. One rainy day while she was in high school she was walking to school and a handsome senior pulled his truck up next to her and said, "get in, you're getting soaked,'' and there the love story of Ray and Barbi began. They soon were married and brought into the world their only child, a daughter Nadine. They started their young life living in Pacific Beach, California, which became their back yard for Barbi to enjoy her love of the ocean, Ray to be able to fish and Nadine to learn swimming and surfing in the ocean. Barbi was a stay-at-home mother and wife until Nadine graduated.