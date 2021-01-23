 Skip to main content
Axelson death notice for Jan. 24, 2021
Axelson

SAWAYA — Bernie Sawaya, age 71, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. No services will be held. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence, share a memory, and in the near future, read the full obituary for Bernie.

