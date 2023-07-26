Averil M. Maloughney, 73

November 7, 1949 – July 23, 2023

In the early afternoon of July 23, 2023, Averil M. Maloughney passed away, peacefully in her home surrounded by family, after a courageous and long battle with dementia. Av was born in the fall of 1949, the first child born to Helen and Jack Maunder. She attended grade school in Walkerville, MT and graduated from Butte High School in 1968. It was in her junior year of high school when she met Mike Maloughney. At that time, she didn't realize that he would be her lifelong partner and unbeknownst hero. They were married in St. Lawrence Church on June 6, 1970 and recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

She was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young and at the same time, she also watched the children of several friends. After they were grown, she started a career with the Butte School District that would span over thirty years. She dedicated most of her time there as a bus monitor and never a day went by that she didn't have a special treat in her pocket or gift for one of the children on her bus.

She had a knack for gardening, loved flowers of all kinds and enjoyed the sunshine. She loved shopping at any time of the year, but especially during the holidays. Annual trips to Yellowstone with her grandkids were always filled with fun, laughter and a bit a mischief. The girls always brought home lots of stories, mementos and t-shirts from the souvenir stores. She loved them fiercely and will forever be missed.

Av was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Shirley and Don Warner, Lorena Krause, Les Nelson; nieces: Kim Warner and Christi Krause, and mother and father-in-law: Christina and Frank Maloughney.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; sons: Mike (Karen) and Brian (Heather) Maloughney; grandchildren: Jaile, Briley (Noah Reynolds) and Kaidee Maloughney; brother and sister-in-law: Darryl and Margaret Maunder; brother-in-law, Chuck Krause; sister-in-law, Colleen Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Enhabit Hospice, especially Dr. Shawna Yates, Hailey, Summer, Nichole, and Nina. Your kindness and compassion during some of our most difficult days gave us strength we never knew we would need. Also, a special thank you to all of Av's many friends and family that took her to lunch, asked how she was, or kept her in your prayers. Dementia took so much away from her, but she always knew how each one of you made her feel.

This isn't goodbye, just see you later. Hugs and kisses!

Friends may call on August 3 after 10:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., with the Rite of Committal to follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Action Inc., or the charity of the donor's choice.