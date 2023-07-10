Austin Nieves was sadly taken from us way too early due to a terrible accident leaving us all so very heartbroken.

Born February 15, 2000 in Butte, MT, to Pedro Nieves and Stacey Edwards. He attended Butte Central and graduated in 2018. He worked for Red Mountain Trucking, Interstate Body, Bentley Construction, Uptop Tree Service, Mountain Power, and Summit Line Construction.

Austin attended the Apprentice Lineman Program at Montana Tech Highlands College and was instantly employed by Mountain Power. His new job allowed him to travel and allowed him the opportunity to meet so many lineman along the way that there are too many to mention.

He moved to Price, UT, with Summit Line Construction to finish his apprenticeship and would have graduated in January 2O24. After only being in Price for two months, he instantly made friends and became very fond of his new place and couldn’t wait to show the love of his life, Sydney.

Austin was extremely talented and hard working. He excelled at every job and every job he held. If there wasn’t a job position, they would make one just to have Austin on their team. He was striving to pursue his lifelong dream that he enjoyed so very much. He and Sydney were building a life together. He did anything he could do to grow his empire for his love of his life Sydney Yochim and their two fur babies, Rosie Lynn and Indie. Whether it be side jobs, or traveling hours through the night, Austin did anything he could to make their dreams happen.

He had an infectious personality and he could make everyone laugh. He was a proud uncle and every kid he encountered adored him. Austin loved to go to family gatherings and just loved being with family. Austin was always there for his brothers and the bond he had with them was unbreakable. Austin would go out of his way to help his father. Whether it was fixing his truck or pulling his camper. He loved life, working out, and not to mention his love of food. Especially when his Mom would make big meals so he didn’t have to worry when he was traveling. He enjoyed playing cornhole, pool, camping, hunting, boating and water skiing.

He is survived by the love of his life, Sydney Yochim; his parents, Pedro Nieves and Stacey Edwards; his brothers: Connor Nieves, Logan Nieves and Brett (Tyler) Edwards; and sister, Paige Edwards all of Butte; grandmother, Christi Edwards; aunts and uncles: Tim Edwards and Jen Jollie, Page Edwards, Ray Campbell, Tommy Nieves, Maria Nieves and Heath Barkell, Ben Sandoval, Freddy Nieves, Elisa and Nathan Mattioli as well as numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Amada Ramirez, Ernest Hunt, Henry Paul Edwards, Ray Lujan; and aunt, Brandy M. Edwards.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Friday, July 14, 2023 a 11:00 a.m. in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with interment of ashes to follow.

“Austin, your family is very proud of everything you have accomplished in your life. We know you were going to go far.”