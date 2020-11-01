Audrey Lawrence LaBlanc, 98, of Butte passed away at her home surrounded by her family.
Audrey was born in Butte to Stanley and Mary Lawrence, the oldest of three daughters. She graduated from Butte High and was employed at the Woolworths on West Park Street. She married her husband of 55 years, Fred LaBlanc, on July 1, 1945, after Fred returned from serving in the South Pacific during WWII. They had one daughter, Gayle, who resides in Helena.
Audrey was a true homemaker, caring for her husband and daughter through her entire life. She took pride in her immaculate yard and could always be found outside tending to the lawn and flowers. Audrey and Fred enjoyed square-dancing and belonged to the Mile High Square Dancing Club, participating in square dance festivals throughout the state. They loved the outdoors, and purchased a camper trailer, and every Friday after Fred came home form work during the summer, they would go camping with their friends on the weekend.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Fred; daughter, Gayle; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Gene Senger of Kennewick, Washington; nieces, Diane (Mike) Denny of Butte, Suzette (Jack) Rahmann of Texas, Lynda Senger of Kennewick, Mary Aschenbrenner of Idaho; and nephews, Frank (Rene) Crosby of Butte, Greg Senger of Kennewick, John (Dawn) Senger of Kennewick; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth Hanson; nieces, Nancy Daly and Sherry LeProwse; and nephew, Marvin Hanson.
Our sincere thanks and gratitude go out to all the caregivers during the past three years. Special thanks to Diane and Mike Denny, Nina Forward, Jeanna Valdez, Kim Butler, Marcy Black and Senior Solutions Hospice Caregivers and nurses for all your caring and compassion. We are truly blessed to have your support.
Mom, thanks for all the years of love you have bestowed upon us. We will truly miss you, but know you are in a better place. Until we meet again, Love Fred & Gayle.
At Audrey’s request there will be no visitation or services. Cremation has been entrusted with Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Albert’s Angel Fund or a charity of donor’s choice.
