Audrey Lawrence LaBlanc, 98, of Butte passed away at her home surrounded by her family.

Audrey was born in Butte to Stanley and Mary Lawrence, the oldest of three daughters. She graduated from Butte High and was employed at the Woolworths on West Park Street. She married her husband of 55 years, Fred LaBlanc, on July 1, 1945, after Fred returned from serving in the South Pacific during WWII. They had one daughter, Gayle, who resides in Helena.

Audrey was a true homemaker, caring for her husband and daughter through her entire life. She took pride in her immaculate yard and could always be found outside tending to the lawn and flowers. Audrey and Fred enjoyed square-dancing and belonged to the Mile High Square Dancing Club, participating in square dance festivals throughout the state. They loved the outdoors, and purchased a camper trailer, and every Friday after Fred came home form work during the summer, they would go camping with their friends on the weekend.